Galaxy Tab S9 colors: what to expect
*Header image: Tab S9 Plus render courtesy of OnLeaks and WolfOfTablet
There's now around a week left before Samsung's summer Unpacked event, and we are getting excited to see the new devices the South Korean tech giant will present to the world. Reportedly, alongside the new fancy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones, it is expected that we'll see the new premium tablet lineup as well: the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
If you're due for a tablet upgrade and you're interested in getting one of the Tab S9 devices when they launch, you may be wondering which color to go for. And if you're here, chances are you are at least a little bit curious about the color options of the tablet series. You've come to the right place.
In this article, we discuss what we know so far about the Tab S9 colors, from leaks and rumors. Of course, given the fact that the tablets aren't official yet, the info we have is not official and we'll know for sure when Samsung lifts the veil on its next-gen tablets.
What colors will the Galaxy Tab S9 series come in?
The info we have comes from reputable leaker Ross Young, who's been quite successful in giving us Galaxy color options in the past. The tipster claims the tablet series will be available in a beige color and in a gray color. The exact shades of these two colors are unclear, but they do seem rather straightforward given Samsung's used them before. Roland Quandt has also earlier stated we'll see a premium Galaxy Tab in beige, so the chances are quite high that those two colors will indeed be the Tab S9's colors this year.
Galaxy Tab S9 colors (rumored):
- Beige
- Gray
Colors on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 21, 2023
S9/S9+/S9 Ultra: Beige and Gray
S9 FE/FE+: Gray, Light Green, Light Pink and Silver
Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra rumored colors
Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra in Beige (rumored)
Leaks and rumors point to one of the two colors the series will be available in will be beige. Beige has been a color Samsung's been fancying recently and for a good reason - it does manage to look polished and premium on tech. An example is the Z Fold 4, pictured here just so you get an idea of how Samsung approaches beige color:
The Z Fold 4 has a beige option. Image is here to give you an idea of what shade of beige you could expect from the S9 series
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S9 devices are tablets, not foldable phones (so no fancy folding to expect here) but we expect the color will be quite similar to the beige we see above. All in all - premium but not too shiny or too glammed up beige color with a similarly tinted frame. If you're one of the people who's now gotten quite bored with dark gray tech (especially dark gray tablets) and you want something to stand out more, this color option should be ideal for you.
The tablets' finishes will most probably be matte, and with the light color, you shouldn't have any worries about fingerprint smudges.
Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra in Gray (rumored)
The Tab S9 series is also expected to come in gray color. It may or may not be called Graphite just like its predecessors', but one is for sure - it will look quite classic and it will most likely be a dark gray shade.
The Tab S8 Ultra's Graphite color. Possibly the gray of the Tab S9 will be a similar shade to this one
This color is great for a more professional and down-to-business look, as it won't attract as much attention as would a beige option. If you're planning to use your Tab S9 at work and you want to give off a serious vibe, this color will be great for you. It's pretty much the go-to color for anyone who doesn't really care about colors on a tablet as well and is buying device just for the sheer raw power and capabilities, and not for looks as much.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE's also possibly in the works and might have more color options to choose from
Rumors have also talked about two more tablets recently, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+. However, there are indications those two tablets will see the light of an official announcement a bit later, and probably won't be introduced alongside the Tab S9 line.
As for those tablets, rumors and leaks point to more color options. Ross Young indicates they will be available in Gray, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver. We are yet to see what those colors look like, but from the sounds of it, the FE series will sport a more youthful-looking vibe.
