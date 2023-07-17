Galaxy Tab S9 colors: what to expect

*Header image: Tab S9 Plus render courtesy of OnLeaks and WolfOfTablet











In this article, we discuss what we know so far about the Tab S9 colors, from leaks and rumors. Of course, given the fact that the tablets aren't official yet, the info we have is not official and we'll know for sure when Samsung lifts the veil on its next-gen tablets.



What colors will the Galaxy Tab S9 series come in?

The info we have comes from reputable leaker Ross Young , who's been quite successful in giving us Galaxy color options in the past. The tipster claims the tablet series will be available in a beige color and in a gray color. The exact shades of these two colors are unclear, but they do seem rather straightforward given Samsung's used them before. Roland Quandt has also earlier stated we'll see a premium Galaxy Tab in beige, so the chances are quite high that those two colors will indeed be the Tab S9's colors this year.





Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra rumored colors

Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra in Beige (rumored)

Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra in Gray (rumored)

The Tab S9 series is also expected to come in gray color. It may or may not be called Graphite just like its predecessors', but one is for sure - it will look quite classic and it will most likely be a dark gray shade.







Galaxy Tab S9 FE's also possibly in the works and might have more color options to choose from

