Best Buy has the awesome Galaxy Tab S9 256GB on sale for $120 off its regular price

Samsung Tablets Deals
As we reported, Best Buy is currently letting you save $120 on a brand-new 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, if the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still over budget even with Best Buy's sweet discount, you will be happy to learn that the 256GB variant of the regular Galaxy Tab S9 is also on sale with the same $120 discount at Best Buy. In other words, you will snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 256GB for just $799.99 if you take advantage of this deal.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $120!

Grab the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 from Best Buy and save $120. This tablet has incredible performance and is worth every single penny.
$120 off (13%)
$799 99
$919 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Galaxy Tab S9 may be the smallest of all its siblings, but it's also a mobile powerhouse like its bigger brothers. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, which is coupled with 12GB of RAM. So, don't worry; the Galaxy Tab S9 will most likely run your favorite mobile game or app without any stutters.

Just like its bigger siblings, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also perfect for entertainment. It packs an 11.0-inch AMOLED display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+, which means movies and TV shows in HDR10+ will look amazing.

Despite being the smallest tablet from the whole lineup, the Galaxy Tab S9 still boasts an S Pen straight out of the box, which is amazing since you are scoring extra savings. You can use the included S Pen to take notes faster and even as a painting brush.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is an amazing choice if you want a high-end Android-powered tablet but don't want to spend a fortune on one. And now that its 256GB version is available for less, the Galaxy Tab S9 becomes even more tempting. Don't miss out on this opportunity and grab a Galaxy Tab S9 256GB with a discount before the offer expires.

