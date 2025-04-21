Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

With a lovely discount on Amazon, the Galaxy Tab S9 is sweeter than a chocolate Easter egg

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9 with both hands.
If you're in the market for a new top-tier tablet at a more wallet-friendly price, you definitely want to check out Amazon's deal on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9.

Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering a $152 discount on this handsome fella, allowing you to get one for south of $675. Not too shabby, considering the slate's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $800.

Save $125 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9!

$125 off (16%)
Amazon is offering the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage for $125 off its regular price. You can grab the Graphite model for just under $675, making it an awesome deal. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the tablet delivers fast performance, and the 11-inch AMOLED display makes your movies and TV shows look amazing. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon
 

As tech enthusiasts, we often overlook older devices. However, we believe our friend here is an absolute bargain at its current price—even though it's technically not among the best tablets anymore.

Under the hood, you'll find an extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. That chipset was Qualcomm's top-of-the-line silicon for mobile devices in 2023, which wasn’t that long ago, so it still packs a punch and delivers fast performance. This makes the Galaxy Tab S9 a great choice if you need a tablet for work. Not to mention, it comes with its own S Pen in the box, which you can use for faster note-taking, increasing your productivity.

Since quality downtime is also important, our friend here boasts a beautiful 11-inch AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colors that make movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos look absolutely stunning.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 is great for both work and entertainment. Furthermore, the fact that it can be yours for less tips the scales in its favor even more. So, don't waste any more time! Treat yourself to a unit at a bargain price now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless