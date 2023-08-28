Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Grab a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB with a sweet $120 discount from Best Buy

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB with a sweet $120 discount from Best Buy
As previously reported, Best Buy is currently offering both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a sweet $100 discount. However, although still an exceptional and pretty powerful device, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is an older model now that Samsung has released its all-new Tab S9 lineup of tablets.

And as we all know, we, tech enthusiasts, are always on the hunt for the latest devices on the market. So, if you also want to get your hands on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, you will be happy to learn that you can score awesome savings on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus as well.

Right now, the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is available for $120 below sticker at Best Buy. This discount allows you to get a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB for $999.99, which, by the way, is the exact price of the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. So, in other words, Best Buy is letting you score a free storage upgrade through this deal.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB: Save $120!

Grab the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet has amazing performance and can now be yours for less through this awesome deal
$120 off (11%)
$999 99
$1119 99
Buy at BestBuy


Being one of the latest and greatest Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus offers incredible performance and can easily become your new workhorse tablet. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, which is Qualcomm's most powerful silicon for mobile devices. Also, the tablet packs 12GB of RAM, so it should be more than capable of handling almost everything you throw at it.

However, performance is not everything; battery life is also as important as the amount of firepower a device comes with. And we are happy to report that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has good battery life. It packs a huge 10,090mAh battery capable of lasting you the entire day without the need to top up.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is indeed an incredible device, which can now be yours for less. However, keep in mind that Best Buy's current discount has an expiration date, so be sure to act fast on this one while the offer is still valid.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless