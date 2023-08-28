Grab a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB with a sweet $120 discount from Best Buy
As previously reported, Best Buy is currently offering both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a sweet $100 discount. However, although still an exceptional and pretty powerful device, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is an older model now that Samsung has released its all-new Tab S9 lineup of tablets.
Right now, the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is available for $120 below sticker at Best Buy. This discount allows you to get a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB for $999.99, which, by the way, is the exact price of the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. So, in other words, Best Buy is letting you score a free storage upgrade through this deal.
Being one of the latest and greatest Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus offers incredible performance and can easily become your new workhorse tablet. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, which is Qualcomm's most powerful silicon for mobile devices. Also, the tablet packs 12GB of RAM, so it should be more than capable of handling almost everything you throw at it.
However, performance is not everything; battery life is also as important as the amount of firepower a device comes with. And we are happy to report that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has good battery life. It packs a huge 10,090mAh battery capable of lasting you the entire day without the need to top up.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is indeed an incredible device, which can now be yours for less. However, keep in mind that Best Buy's current discount has an expiration date, so be sure to act fast on this one while the offer is still valid.
