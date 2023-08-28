Grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process

Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $100! Grab the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The tablet has incredible performance and is even more tempting with Best Buy's current discount. $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB: Save $100! Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The tablet has incredible performance and is even more tempting with Best Buy's current discount. $100 off (10%) $879 99 $979 99 Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is literally a mobile powerhouse. The tablet is equipped with 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which packs a lot of horsepower. With these specs, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers amazing performance and should be able to deal with everything you throw its way.Another reason why you should get a Galaxy Tab S8+ is because the tablet comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. So, first, you are scoring an extra saving since you won't need to buy a stylus separately, and second, you can increase your productivity using an S Pen. You can use the included stylus to write faster and even draw directly on your new tablet.Of course, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be an awesome entertainment device as well. It sports a big 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screens support HDR10+, which enhances the colors and contrast of the movies you are watching — as long as the content is in HDR10+.So, as you can see, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be your workhorse tablet when you are at work and your entertainment device when you are at home. Also, Best Buy's current $100 discount makes the tablet an even bigger bargain. This is why we strongly advise you to tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ right now.