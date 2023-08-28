Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process
We have amazing news for those on the hunt for a new high-end tablet. At the moment, Best Buy has a really sweet deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+, selling the 128GB version of the device with an awesome $100 discount. Moreover, the 256GB model is also currently discounted by $100, so you will be able to score great savings even if you think 128GB won't be enough to house all of your photos.

Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $100!

Grab the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The tablet has incredible performance and is even more tempting with Best Buy's current discount.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB: Save $100!

Grab the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The tablet has incredible performance and is even more tempting with Best Buy's current discount.
$100 off (10%)
$879 99
$979 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Galaxy Tab S8+ is literally a mobile powerhouse. The tablet is equipped with 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which packs a lot of horsepower. With these specs, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers amazing performance and should be able to deal with everything you throw its way.

Another reason why you should get a Galaxy Tab S8+ is because the tablet comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. So, first, you are scoring an extra saving since you won't need to buy a stylus separately, and second, you can increase your productivity using an S Pen. You can use the included stylus to write faster and even draw directly on your new tablet.

Of course, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be an awesome entertainment device as well. It sports a big 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screens support HDR10+, which enhances the colors and contrast of the movies you are watching — as long as the content is in HDR10+.

So, as you can see, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be your workhorse tablet when you are at work and your entertainment device when you are at home. Also, Best Buy's current $100 discount makes the tablet an even bigger bargain. This is why we strongly advise you to tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ right now.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless