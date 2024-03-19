The gorgeous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sells like hot cakes after a whopping $400 discount at Best Buy

Up Next:
Usually, an ultra-powerful tablet will set you back quite a lot of cash. However, it appears that Best Buy is feeling generous right now, as it's currently letting you snatch one of the best tablets on the market without breaking your piggy bank.
The slate in question is none other than Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage space. At the moment, this huge mobile powerhouse is available for only $699.99, which is $400 below the tablet's usual sticker price of $1,099.99. Yep, that's right! You'll score sweet savings of $400 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today!
We should also mention that today's deal is even better than the discount the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was enjoying at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Back then, the slate was discounted by $300, allowing bargain hunters to snatch one for $799.99. However, today, the price cut is even bigger, so now is the time to act and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for less.
Packing a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers amazing performance and has plenty of firepower for day-to-day tasks as well as running demanding games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That being said, some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up.
Yep, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain, especially now that can be yours for way, way less. Therefore, act fast and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra today!
On the flip side, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen has HDR10+ support, so you'll enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when watching content in HDR10+. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also packs a big 11200mAh battery, giving it a good battery life and an S Pen out of the box.
