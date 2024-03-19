The gorgeous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sells like hot cakes after a whopping $400 discount at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy! The 128GB version of the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently enjoying an awesome $400 discount at Best Buy! The tablet is a real value for money with its top-tier performance and gorgeous display. So act fast and get one for less today! $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB): Now $184 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can snag the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ on Amazon, where the slate is discounted by $184. $184 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

We should also mention that today's deal is even better than the discount the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was enjoying at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Back then, the slate was discounted by $300, allowing bargain hunters to snatch one for $799.99. However, today, the price cut is even bigger, so now is the time to act and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for less.Packing a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers amazing performance and has plenty of firepower for day-to-day tasks as well as running demanding games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That being said, some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up.On the flip side, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen has HDR10+ support, so you'll enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when watching content in HDR10+. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also packs a big 11200mAh battery, giving it a good battery life and an S Pen out of the box.Yep, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain, especially now that can be yours for way, way less. Therefore, act fast and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra today!