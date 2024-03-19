Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The gorgeous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sells like hot cakes after a whopping $400 discount at Best Buy

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The gorgeous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sells like hot cakes after a whopping $400 discount at Best Buy
Usually, an ultra-powerful tablet will set you back quite a lot of cash. However, it appears that Best Buy is feeling generous right now, as it's currently letting you snatch one of the best tablets on the market without breaking your piggy bank.

The slate in question is none other than Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage space. At the moment, this huge mobile powerhouse is available for only $699.99, which is $400 below the tablet's usual sticker price of $1,099.99. Yep, that's right! You'll score sweet savings of $400 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today!

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy!

The 128GB version of the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently enjoying an awesome $400 discount at Best Buy! The tablet is a real value for money with its top-tier performance and gorgeous display. So act fast and get one for less today!
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB): Now $184 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ on Amazon, where the slate is discounted by $184.
$184 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


We should also mention that today's deal is even better than the discount the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was enjoying at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Back then, the slate was discounted by $300, allowing bargain hunters to snatch one for $799.99. However, today, the price cut is even bigger, so now is the time to act and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for less.

Packing a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers amazing performance and has plenty of firepower for day-to-day tasks as well as running demanding games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That being said, some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up.

On the flip side, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen has HDR10+ support, so you'll enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when watching content in HDR10+. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also packs a big 11200mAh battery, giving it a good battery life and an S Pen out of the box.

Yep, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain, especially now that can be yours for way, way less. Therefore, act fast and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless