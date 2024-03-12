You can still save $300 on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage space through this deal

Galaxy Tab S8+ 512GB: Now $300 OFF at Best Buy! The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage space is still discounted by $300 at Best Buy. The tablet offers great performance and comes with a beautiful screen, perfect for binge-watching Netflix. Get one at a discounted price today! $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $182 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space at a sweet $182 discount on Amazon. However, act fast, as only a few units are left in stock! $182 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers great performance and can handle daily tasks and run demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any issues. The slate also sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space. Something we should note, though, is that there are reports stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can become quite hot, keep that in mind.In addition to its awesome performance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ boasts a big 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the slate supports HDR10+ and is perfect for watching your favorite movies and TV shows while on the go.Oh, and the tablet comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a paintbrush. Furthermore, you are scoring even bigger savings, as you won't have to get one separately.The Galaxy Tab S8+ is still a real bang for your buck, so act fast and get your brand-new fancy tablet through this deal now before it's too late and the offer expires.