You can still save $300 on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage space through this deal

Samsung Tablets Deals
You can still save $300 on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage space through this
A few weeks ago we told you about a sweet deal on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage space at Best Buy. The tablet was discounted by $300 and was up for grabs for $899.99 instead of its usual price of $1,199.99. Guess what? This sweet offer is still available, which is just amazing! So, if you missed taking advantage of it the first time, Lady Luck is giving you another chance to snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ 512GB at a heavily discounted price today!

Galaxy Tab S8+ 512GB: Now $300 OFF at Best Buy!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage space is still discounted by $300 at Best Buy. The tablet offers great performance and comes with a beautiful screen, perfect for binge-watching Netflix. Get one at a discounted price today!
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $182 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space at a sweet $182 discount on Amazon. However, act fast, as only a few units are left in stock!
$182 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers great performance and can handle daily tasks and run demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any issues. The slate also sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you'll be able to expand its storage space. Something we should note, though, is that there are reports stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can become quite hot, keep that in mind.

In addition to its awesome performance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ boasts a big 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the slate supports HDR10+ and is perfect for watching your favorite movies and TV shows while on the go.

Oh, and the tablet comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a paintbrush. Furthermore, you are scoring even bigger savings, as you won't have to get one separately.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is still a real bang for your buck, so act fast and get your brand-new fancy tablet through this deal now before it's too late and the offer expires.

