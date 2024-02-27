The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Well, well, well! Look at that! Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage space for $899.99 instead of its usual price of $1,199.99. And if you subtract $899.99 out of $1,199.99, you'll see that you'll score sweet savings of $300 if you tap the deal button below and snag a brand new Galaxy Tab S8+ at Best Buy.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ may not exactly be new to the tablet scene, but let's not forget that it was one of Samsung's latest and greatest slates not long ago. And, as a proper high-end Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8+ still has a lot to offer.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8+ delivers top-tier performance, effortlessly handling day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming, as well as demanding games like Asphalt 9. On top of that, the slate has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case the provided 512GB is not enough for you. However, we should mention that some reports state that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to become hot very fast, so keep that in mind.

But the Galaxy Tab S8+ is not just a performance monster; its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series on the go. Additionally, this bad boy supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy an even better watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.

Another nice selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8+ is that it comes with an S Pen out of the box, saving you even more cash, as you won't have to buy one separately.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is indeed a good value for money, especially now that it can be yours for less. So, take advantage of this deal and save on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ now!

