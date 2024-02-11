Now's your chance to maximize your savings on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Did you miss the chance to score a great tablet bargain through Amazon’s generous $220 price cut on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB? Don’t despair, for we’ve just found something even better to show you that’s very much active and up for grabs right now! We’re talking about an awesome 25% markdown on the 512GB configuration, which lands the slate under the $900 mark.

Granted, we’ve seen this maxed-out storage model at lower prices during the Black Friday festivities of yesteryear. The model has also seen more generous trade-in discounts at the official Samsung store. However, as you know, Black Friday was a long time ago, and not everyone has a spare unit to trade in.

Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S8+ and save 25% at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with maxed-out built-in storage space of 512GB is now seeing extra generous price cuts over at Best Buy. The tablet is currently available at $300 off its price tag without any trade-ins. However, if you have something in good condition that you can spare, we absolutely recommend picking this option, as it helps unlock extra savings.
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

128GB Galaxy Tab S8+: now 20% off on Amazon

Don't need all that storage and RAM? Don't worry! Head over to Amazon, where you can find the 128GB model sporting a 20% lighter price tag, which lands it at a much more bearable price. The slate features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
$180 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


That’s to say, the current $300 price cut at Best Buy is actually as incredible as it can get, especially given that merchants like Amazon and Walmart aren’t feeling so generous with this model, discount-wise. So, if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck, safely pull the trigger on this mouth-watering deal before it ends.

Still rivaling many of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S8+ features a gorgeous 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen captures even the tiniest details in all their glory, giving you breathtaking visuals that bring you closer to your favorite TV characters. Aided by four stereo speakers, this tablet provides a top-notch streaming and gaming experience.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under its hood and 16GB RAM, this bad boy clearly shouldn’t let you down with its snappy performance. Moreover, Samsung gives you DeX Multitasking mode to handle extra work on your Galaxy Tab S8+. The feature lets you explore the full laptop capabilities of your slate without having to plug in external devices.

Equally impressive in the camera and battery departments, the Android tablet is decidedly a top pick at its current price on Best Buy. It may have been released a couple of years ago, but the manufacturer has committed to four years of OS updates, meaning it should be good to go for at least another couple of years.

