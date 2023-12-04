Samsung's vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 sports an irresistible discount at these merchants

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could take advantage of a huge discount on a top tech item well after the final hours of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings campaigns? Well, if you head over to Best Buy, you could turn that dream into reality. Why? Because the fantastic Galaxy Tab S8 is boasting a Black Friday-worthy price cut of $200, landing this capable Android tablet at an irresistible price.

It’s not just Best Buy that’s still feeling generous, either. Over at Amazon, you can find the vanilla Samsung slate boasting the same price cut. Even though you could get the tablet at a cheaper price during Black Friday on Amazon, the $200 price cut is still good enough, in our opinion.

So, for just under $500, you can get one of the best Samsung tablets. This bad boy has it all – a large enough screen to make your binge-watching sessions super enjoyable without feeling too bulky in your hands. The 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate may not be the absolute best screen you can have on a tablet, but it should still meet the needs of most users.

Those who need a tablet for work-related stuff would be happy to know that the Galaxy Tab S8 also supports DeX Multitasking. It allows you to maximize the productivity capabilities of your tablet, giving you a PC experience in a compact size. Let’s not forget that this bad boy arrives with the S Pen, which may be appreciated by those who like to draw and take quick notes on their tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 13 out of the box. So, as you can expect, it can handle many apps and games without experiencing any difficulties. And when you want to video chat with your friends, you can rest assured that the 12MP ultra-wide front camera will always keep you in focus.

In addition, this bad boy should keep the lights on for a long time before it needs recharging. And when it runs out of juice, you can count on the fast charging technology to quickly replenish it.
