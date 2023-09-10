Snag a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB for $180 off from Amazon before it's too late
Samsung's all-new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are big-screen mobile powerhouses. They offer a lot of firepower and are worth every penny. However, they also come with really hefty price tags. So, what do you do if you want a tablet with good performance, a large screen, and a free stylus? Well, the answer is simple: you tap the deal button below the second paragraph and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE at a discount through this awesome deal.
While it's not a mobile powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S9, a solid Snapdragon 778G mid-range chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure the Galaxy Tab S7 FE delivers good performance and is capable of running daily tasks like web browsing and watching videos without any stutters. The tablet can also run light games, so you will be able to play Crossy Road to kill some time.
However, the biggest selling point — besides the current budget-friendly price tag — of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is undoubtedly the fact that it features its own stylus. First, you save more this way since you won't need to buy an S Pen separately, and second, you can be more productive when using a stylus. For instance, you can write faster and even use the S Pen as a painting brush to draw a painting or two when you are bored.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a tablet that comes with everything you want your new tablet to have. It offers good performance, good battery life, a big display, an S Pen, and now a more budget-friendly price tag thanks to Amazon's current discount. So, don't waste any more time and grab a Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Amazon at a discount while you can.
At this very moment, Amazon has the 256GB WiFi version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE on sale with a sweet 26% discount. This means you will save $180 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal by tapping the button below.
Additionally, the tablet sports a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a pretty large 10,090mAh power cell. The big display and battery turn the Galaxy Tab S7 FE into a real entertainment machine. Oh, and there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card on board, you know, in case 256GB won't be enough to house all of your photos.
