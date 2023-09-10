Snag a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB for $180 off from Amazon before it's too late

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (256GB, WiFi, Mystic Black): Save $180! Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB from Amazon and score $180 in savings. The tablet has solid performance, a huge display, a big battery, and even features its own stylus. $180 off (26%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

While it's not a mobile powerhouse like the, a solid Snapdragon 778G mid-range chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure thedelivers good performance and is capable of running daily tasks like web browsing and watching videos without any stutters. The tablet can also run light games, so you will be able to play Crossy Road to kill some time.Additionally, the tablet sports a huge 12.4-inch display with 1600 x 2560 resolution and a pretty large 10,090mAh power cell. The big display and battery turn theinto a real entertainment machine. Oh, and there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card on board, you know, in case 256GB won't be enough to house all of your photos.However, the biggest selling point — besides the current budget-friendly price tag — of theis undoubtedly the fact that it features its own stylus. First, you save more this way since you won't need to buy an S Pen separately, and second, you can be more productive when using a stylus. For instance, you can write faster and even use the S Pen as a painting brush to draw a painting or two when you are bored.Theis a tablet that comes with everything you want your new tablet to have. It offers good performance, good battery life, a big display, an S Pen, and now a more budget-friendly price tag thanks to Amazon's current discount. So, don't waste any more time and grab afrom Amazon at a discount while you can.