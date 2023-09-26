Snag a Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB for 41% off its price from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's always nice to get an awesome tablet at a phenomenal discount, and it appears that Amazon is giving you such an opportunity once again. Right now, the retailer is offering the 128GB version of the amazing Galaxy Tab S7+ with an incredible 41% discount. This means you can now grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S7+ with 128GB of storage for $350 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal.
Despite being an older tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7+ still packs a lot of punch. It's powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which was Qualcomm's top-of-the-line silicon for mobile devices when the Galaxy Tab S7+ was brand new. So, the tablet should be able to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without issues. It will probably run heavy games as well, but most likely, it won't be able to run them smoothly at their highest graphical settings.
Oh, and on top of all mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even as a painting brush.
So, the Galaxy Tab S7+ may be old, but it's still worth it, especially now that it's so heavily discounted on Amazon. Just make sure to grab one while the offer is still available, as it would be a shame to miss out on such an awesome opportunity to save big on this incredible device.
However, something that hasn't changed is the tablet's awesome display. The Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a big 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with 1752 x 2800 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In addition to that, the device packs 4 speakers tuned by AKG. All of these features make the tablet one incredible entertainment machine for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV shows while mellowing out on your couch.
