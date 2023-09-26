Snag a Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB for 41% off its price from Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB: Save 41%! Grab the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7+ from Amazon for $350 off its price. The tablet still packs a punch and is a real bargain at this price. $350 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

Despite being an older tablet, thestill packs a lot of punch. It's powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which was Qualcomm's top-of-the-line silicon for mobile devices when thewas brand new. So, the tablet should be able to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without issues. It will probably run heavy games as well, but most likely, it won't be able to run them smoothly at their highest graphical settings.However, something that hasn't changed is the tablet's awesome display. Thesports a big 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with 1752 x 2800 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In addition to that, the device packs 4 speakers tuned by AKG. All of these features make the tablet one incredible entertainment machine for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV shows while mellowing out on your couch.Oh, and on top of all mentioned, thecomes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even as a painting brush.So, themay be old, but it's still worth it, especially now that it's so heavily discounted on Amazon. Just make sure to grab one while the offer is still available, as it would be a shame to miss out on such an awesome opportunity to save big on this incredible device.