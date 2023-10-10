Save $160 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) through this awesome Prime Day deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Oh man, this Amazon Prime Day is also pretty generous in terms of Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day tablet deals. There are a lot of awesome Prime Day Galaxy Tablet deals as well.
For example, the 128GB version of the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in Oxford Gray is currently 37% off its price, which means you can snatch it for $160 less if you are a Prime Member and take advantage of this sweet deal.
While not a mobile powerhouse like Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers pretty decent performance. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is a solid mid-ranger. In addition to that, the slate has 4GB of RAM on board. All this allows it to deal with day-to-day things like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. Of course, since it doesn't pack an immense amount of firepower, it may have a hard time dealing with more demanding tasks.
However, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)'s biggest selling point is definitely its S Pen. That's right, the tablet comes with its own stylus straight out of the box saving you the trouble of buying one separately. You can use the included S Pen for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is just a real gem, and it's truly awesome that Amazon decided to lower its price during the shopping event. So stop wasting time and go and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less.
For example, the 128GB version of the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in Oxford Gray is currently 37% off its price, which means you can snatch it for $160 less if you are a Prime Member and take advantage of this sweet deal.
While not a mobile powerhouse like Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers pretty decent performance. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is a solid mid-ranger. In addition to that, the slate has 4GB of RAM on board. All this allows it to deal with day-to-day things like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. Of course, since it doesn't pack an immense amount of firepower, it may have a hard time dealing with more demanding tasks.
Additionally, there is a slot for a memory card on board, so you can expand the storage with a microSD card in case you run out of free space.
However, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)'s biggest selling point is definitely its S Pen. That's right, the tablet comes with its own stylus straight out of the box saving you the trouble of buying one separately. You can use the included S Pen for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is just a real gem, and it's truly awesome that Amazon decided to lower its price during the shopping event. So stop wasting time and go and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less.
Things that are NOT allowed: