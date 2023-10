Save $160 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) through this awesome Prime Day deal

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 128GB, Oxford Gray: Save $160! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 in Oxford Gray for $160 off its price through this sweet Amazon Prime Day offer. The tablet has solid mid-range performance and even comes with its own stylus. $160 off (37%) $269 98 $429 99 Buy at Amazon

While not a mobile powerhouse like Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers pretty decent performance. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is a solid mid-ranger. In addition to that, the slate has 4GB of RAM on board. All this allows it to deal with day-to-day things like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. Of course, since it doesn't pack an immense amount of firepower, it may have a hard time dealing with more demanding tasks.Additionally, there is a slot for a memory card on board, so you can expand the storage with a microSD card in case you run out of free space.However, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)'s biggest selling point is definitely its S Pen. That's right, the tablet comes with its own stylus straight out of the box saving you the trouble of buying one separately. You can use the included S Pen for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush.The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is just a real gem, and it's truly awesome that Amazon decided to lower its price during the shopping event. So stop wasting time and go and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less.