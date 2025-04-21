Best Buy slashes $150 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, making it a no-brainer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not every day you get the chance to grab the best Android tablet at a great discount. That's why we encourage you to act fast and get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Best Buy while the 256GB model is still available at $150 off its regular price.
With the $150 markdown, you can score this powerhouse for $1,049.99, down from its usual price of around $1,200. The retailer also sweetens the pot with 3 months of free YouTube Premium. And if you have a tablet to trade, you can save up to an additional $400 with Best Buy's trade-in program.
The truth is, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is extremely easy to recommend because you just can't go wrong with buying it. As Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, it delivers blazing-fast performance, courtesy of its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. This means there's no task or game it can't handle.
In addition, it packs a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, delivering a captivating viewing experience with deep blacks and vibrant colors. The display also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel extremely snappy and responsive.
So, in short, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is perfect for people who need a reliable tablet for work, as well as for those who like to consume content on their devices. And at $150 off, it's even more tempting. We don't know how long this deal will last, though, so we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger as soon as possible.
