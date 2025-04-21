Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Best Buy slashes $150 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, making it a no-brainer

It's not every day you get the chance to grab the best Android tablet at a great discount. That's why we encourage you to act fast and get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Best Buy while the 256GB model is still available at $150 off its regular price.

With the $150 markdown, you can score this powerhouse for $1,049.99, down from its usual price of around $1,200. The retailer also sweetens the pot with 3 months of free YouTube Premium. And if you have a tablet to trade, you can save up to an additional $400 with Best Buy's trade-in program.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB: Save $150 at Best Buy!

$1049 99
$1199 99
$150 off (13%)
Best Buy is offering a sweet $150 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB of storage. Trade-in a similar device to save up to an additional $400. As Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers incredible performance and delivers a great viewing experience. It's among the best tablets you can buy right now. So, act fast and save today!
Buy at BestBuy
 

The truth is, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is extremely easy to recommend because you just can't go wrong with buying it. As Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, it delivers blazing-fast performance, courtesy of its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. This means there's no task or game it can't handle.

In addition, it packs a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, delivering a captivating viewing experience with deep blacks and vibrant colors. The display also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel extremely snappy and responsive.

So, in short, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is perfect for people who need a reliable tablet for work, as well as for those who like to consume content on their devices. And at $150 off, it's even more tempting. We don't know how long this deal will last, though, so we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger as soon as possible.
