Meta receives permission to train AI on your Facebook and Instagram posts

AI definitely has the potential to revolutionize the world but I don't think people will ever be fully comfortable with being used as data points. I won't be surprised if some regions outright ban AI models from scraping data from the local population. The entire thing stands on unstable moral ground, however. Large parts of the internet are, understandably, very concerned about having their data scraped to train an AI model. Furthermore, the stigma against AI continues to grow as some people lose their jobs to it and others just find it annoying.

Meta has received permission from authorities to begin training its AI models on public Facebook and Instagram posts in the U.K. This follows the company’s initial suspension of AI across the region when concerns were raised about how it planned to harvest data.Of course, modern AI models today were basically entirely trained on public data from the internet. After these models started gaining popularity the internet has become a lot more strict about what data it is willing to share. Many big websites now block AI from accessing their data unless they’re paid for it. Hence, using public data from Meta’s own social media platforms seems like an easy choice to make.But, much like how the EU has been a thorn in Apple’s side, authorities weren’t convinced about letting Meta train its models. After dialog with the U.K.’s ICO () Meta now has official permission. The ICO claims Meta will now make it easier for users to opt out of having their data used to train AI.