Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Meta receives permission to train AI on your Facebook and Instagram posts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Meta AI graphic
Meta has received permission from authorities to begin training its AI models on public Facebook and Instagram posts in the U.K. This follows the company’s initial suspension of AI across the region when concerns were raised about how it planned to harvest data.

Of course, modern AI models today were basically entirely trained on public data from the internet. After these models started gaining popularity the internet has become a lot more strict about what data it is willing to share. Many big websites now block AI from accessing their data unless they’re paid for it. Hence, using public data from Meta’s own social media platforms seems like an easy choice to make.

But, much like how the EU has been a thorn in Apple’s side, authorities weren’t convinced about letting Meta train its models. After dialog with the U.K.’s ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) Meta now has official permission. The ICO claims Meta will now make it easier for users to opt out of having their data used to train AI.


The entire thing stands on unstable moral ground, however. Large parts of the internet are, understandably, very concerned about having their data scraped to train an AI model. Furthermore, the stigma against AI continues to grow as some people lose their jobs to it and others just find it annoying.

That hasn’t stopped almost every major company today from investing heavily in it, though. Meta AI, for example, is now present in some of Meta’s services like WhatsApp. The company is also working on AI-powered AR smart glasses, something it deems the future of computing.

Then we’ve also got Google’s Gemini, Samsung’s Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence. Suffice it to say, AI is here to stay, and that means a lot of your data is going to be used to train it.

AI definitely has the potential to revolutionize the world but I don’t think people will ever be fully comfortable with being used as data points. I won’t be surprised if some regions outright ban AI models from scraping data from the local population.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

Google working on "Backup and restore" feature for Health Connect data with Android 15
Google working on "Backup and restore" feature for Health Connect data with Android 15
Pixel 9 Pro Fold passes repairability test with flying colors thanks to its modular design
Pixel 9 Pro Fold passes repairability test with flying colors thanks to its modular design
Chinese foundries get bad news from the Netherlands
Chinese foundries get bad news from the Netherlands
Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus outperforming Pro models during the opening weekend
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus outperforming Pro models during the opening weekend
Sorry, "Pro" and "Ultra" Androids - iPhone 16 Pro is the only "Pro" phone now (it's not even close)
Sorry, "Pro" and "Ultra" Androids - iPhone 16 Pro is the only "Pro" phone now (it's not even close)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless