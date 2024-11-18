Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Save 21% on the Galaxy Tab A9+, the perfect choice for frugal shoppers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet on a white background
Why break the bank on an expensive tablet that you intend to use mainly for browsing the web and watching videos? Yep, it doesn't make sense to overspend on a high-end slate if you don't need the insane amount of firepower one offers. Instead, it will be wiser to go for a more budget-friendly device, like the Galaxy Tab A9+, which is currently even more affordable on Amazon.

The 128GB version of this budget fella in Silver is discounted by 21% at the e-commerce giant, allowing you to nab one for less than $214 and save $56 in the process. This might not seem like a huge discount, but it's actually a pretty decent one, especially considering how much this bad boy has to offer for its low cost.

Galaxy Tab A9+, 128GB Silver: Save 21% on Amazon!

The Silver-colored Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage is on sale for 21% off its price on Amazon. This means it can be yours for just under $214. The slate delivers good performance for day-to-day tasks, packs a nice 11-inch display, which delivers a good watching experience and is a true bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
$56 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers speedy performance for the price. It has enough power to handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming, so you shouldn't encounter any problems as long as you don't run heavy stuff on it.

In addition, it's great for watching movies on a budget, as it comes equipped with four loud stereo speakers and an 11.0-inch LCD display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 16:10 ratio. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the slate feel even faster.

All in all, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the top budget tablets you can buy right now. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain while on sale for 21% off. So, don't hesitate! Get yours with this lovely offer now by tapping the deal button in this article!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless