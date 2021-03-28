Specs leak for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Earlier today we passed along some information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite . Because Samsung released two different Galaxy Tab S7 slates based on screen size and battery capacity, it was assumed that we would see a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and a Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. And while two different variants are expected, they will be based on connectivity options, not screen-sizes. That means that we could see an LTE-only (model number SM-T735N) version and a 5G enabled (SM-T736N) variant of the Tab S7 Lite. The device in 4G and 5G models could be unveiled this June possibly as the Galaxy Tab S8e or Tab S7e.







Meanwhile, thanks to Hall-of-Fame tipster Evan Blass , we have some specs related to the tablet that might be unveiled in June alongside the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. That would be the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The slate is expected to be introduced sporting an 8.4-inch display. That is a fairly large haircut from the 10.4-inch display found on the original full-sized model. Instead of the Snapdragon 662 SoC that powers the latter unit, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could feature a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset under the hood, along with 3GB of memory. On back, the rear-facing camera will not have a flash and the 5100mAh battery installed inside will be in charge (no pun intended) of keeping the tablet going. A tweet disseminated last month by WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) showed off a promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and revealed the June unveiling of the tablet.









Thanks to the pandemic, the tablet market is enjoying a turnaround. Employees working from home have been using them to stay in touch with the office and kids have been able to attend classes virtually via their tablets. And at the end of the day, these slates are being used to stream movies, television shows and other types of entertainment. And the lower priced "Lite" versions of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7 allow those who need the functionality of a tablet to buy one even if their finances have been severely disrupted by the virus.

