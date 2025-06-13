Apple Music Replay finally stops acting like a separate app in iOS 26
iOS 26 makes it native, brings AI mixes, lyric translations, and even Music Pins.
Apple Music is getting quite a lot of love with iOS 26. Alongside AI-powered auto-mix and lyrics translation, the music streaming app is also getting a streamlined Apple Music Replay experience.
Apple Music Replay is similar to Spotify's Wrapped – it gives you monthly and yearly listening statistics. The feature showcases your top songs and artists, and at the end of the year, it offers you a highlight short video. It's different from Spotify's take because it is available all year round, while Spotify's Wrapped gets published only at the end of each year.
Although this change is pretty minor, it's still a long-overdue and long-awaited improvement to the Apple Music experience.
In the Apple Music app, you have a corresponding playlist with your top songs. It's at the bottom of the Home tab and features the 100 songs you have listened to the most as the year goes by. The playlist gets updated weekly until the end of the year when it becomes final.
The app is also getting a YouTube Music-like feature that allows you to pin playlists, artists, and albums to the top of your library. The feature is called Music Pins and is also going to come with iOS 26 in the fall.
Right now, iOS 26 is in beta (for developers first, in July, for the public) and the stable release will come with the iPhone 17 series in the fall.
Now, with iOS 26, the Apple Music Replay feature is now completely native to the app. Basically, this means the statistics about your musical preferences are now directly in the Apple Music app, instead of in a popover web view.
Image Credit – MacRumors
Meanwhile, Apple Music is also getting a cool AI-powered AutoMix feature with iOS 26. The feature was briefly showcased during the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9 and promises to offer a DJ-like experience with the transitioning of songs. Also, the app is getting lyric translations and also, and a Lyrics Pronunciation tool should help you out during your karaoke endeavors.
