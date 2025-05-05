Data shows that the Galaxy S25 series performs best on T-Mobile's 5G network

If you're a smartphone enthusiast, you're probably familiar with Ookla. That's the developer behind the Speedtest app which measures your phone's data speed on your network (cellular or Wi-Fi). Available for iOS and Android, the app allows you to see both the download and upload speeds. It also reveals the latency of your network via the "Ping" results which measure the reaction time of your internet connection.





If you want to optimize the performance of your Galaxy S25 series phone, you should be on T-Mobile







Galaxy S25 models offer much faster performance on T-Mobile typically delivers the fastest 5G data speeds in the US. However, when you compare the same phone across all three major stateside wireless providers, the results are even more stunning. According to Ookla, all threemodels offer much faster performance on T-Mobile compared to Verizon or AT&T . This might not be a huge surprise to many sincetypically delivers the fastest 5G data speeds in the US. However, when you compare the same phone across all three major stateside wireless providers, the results are even more stunning.









On T-Mobile , the median 5G download data speed on the Galaxy S25 during February and March was 397.55 Mbps. The same phone running over Verizon 's 5G network had a median download speed of 232.81 Mbps and on AT&T , the speed was 136.97 Mbps. This means with the Galaxy S25 , T-Mobile 's performance downloading data was more than 75% faster than Verizon 's and 190% faster than AT&T 's.





T-Mobile with a median download data speed of 411.72 Mbps. That was 52% faster than Verizon 's 271 Mbps and 122% faster than AT&T 's 185.27 Mbps. The top-of-the-line T-Mobile compared to 327.30 Mbps for Verizon and 225.40 Mbps for AT&T . Compared to Verizon AT&T Galaxy S25 Ultra is 37.3% and 99.4% faster connected to T-Mobile 's 5G cell network. The Galaxy S25+ also was faster onwith a median download data speed of 411.72 Mbps. That was 52% faster than's 271 Mbps and 122% faster than's 185.27 Mbps. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra ran at a median download data speed of 449.54 Mbps overcompared to 327.30 Mbps forand 225.40 Mbps for. Compared toandrespectively, theis 37.3% and 99.4% faster connected to's 5G cell network.

Upgrading to a Galaxy S25 series model from an older unit should be worth it for most users







Galaxy S25 line also favored T-Mobile . However, when comparing the data with older Galaxy S Ultra models, the media upload speed on the Verizon . Median upload speeds on theline also favored. However, when comparing the data with older Galaxy S Ultra models, the media upload speed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra was slightly faster on









The real goal of the test wasn't to show that those who own one of the Galaxy S25 series handsets would be better off running the device on T-Mobile . The goal was to help owners of older Galaxy S models decide whether they need to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 line. The data shows that no matter the wireless provider used, the median download speeds on the 2025 flagship models are at least 100 Mbps than the median speeds of older versions of the same model.









Ookla also points out that even if you don't plan on ditching your current carrier for T-Mobile , all three carriers involved in the test had their fastest data speeds with the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Even if you have no plans to switch wireless providers, Ookla says, "There is still meaningful improvement in the network experience to be gained by staying on your current network." That is assuming you plan on buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra .



