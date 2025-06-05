Save up to $150 on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with this bonkers Samsung Discover sale

Trade-in Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save up to $150 with trade-in! $99 99 $249 99 $150 off (60%) Trade-in an eligible device and save up to a whopping $150 on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. In case you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $60. These earbuds deliver excellent sound, top-notch ANC, and impressive battery life, making them a must-have for Galaxy users. Don’t miss out! Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon! $60 off (24%) Alternatively, you can get a pair on Amazon, where the earbuds are discounted by $60. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

However, if you do have an older pair of earbuds you're willing to part with, you can save up to $150 instead. And that's quite the offer, considering these puppies have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $250.As Samsung's flagship earbuds, thebring a lot to the table. With their rich, 360-degree audio and strong bass, you'll enjoy top-quality sound. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app, making your listening experience even more immersive.Moreover, they come equipped with high-end ANC, which instantly silences much of the outside noise the moment you turn it on. As for battery life, they offer up to 6 hours of listening time on their own, which extends to 26 hours with the case when ANC is enabled. Without ANC, they deliver up to 7 hours of listening time, and with the case, you can push that up to 30 hours.So, yeah! We believe theare worth every penny, thanks to their incredible sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life. Furthermore, Samsung's Discover sale is a great way to upgrade your listening experience for less. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save while the offer lasts!