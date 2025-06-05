Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Save up to $150 on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with this bonkers Samsung Discover sale

The earbuds rank among the best on the market and are a steal at their current price on Samsung.com. Don't miss out!

Summer is almost at our doorstep. And if you're one of those Galaxy users who love to go for a stroll while enjoying your favorite tunes in the best way possible, Samsung's Discover Summer sale on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is definitely right up your alley.

You can currently save $60 on these premium earbuds, giving you the chance to rock some of the best earphones on the market for just $189.99. To take advantage of this promo, you need to select the option that says you don't have a device to trade.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save up to $150 with trade-in!

$99 99
$249 99
$150 off (60%)
Trade-in an eligible device and save up to a whopping $150 on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. In case you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $60. These earbuds deliver excellent sound, top-notch ANC, and impressive battery life, making them a must-have for Galaxy users. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can get a pair on Amazon, where the earbuds are discounted by $60.
Buy at Amazon
 

However, if you do have an older pair of earbuds you're willing to part with, you can save up to $150 instead. And that's quite the offer, considering these puppies have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $250.

As Samsung's flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bring a lot to the table. With their rich, 360-degree audio and strong bass, you'll enjoy top-quality sound. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app, making your listening experience even more immersive.

Moreover, they come equipped with high-end ANC, which instantly silences much of the outside noise the moment you turn it on. As for battery life, they offer up to 6 hours of listening time on their own, which extends to 26 hours with the case when ANC is enabled. Without ANC, they deliver up to 7 hours of listening time, and with the case, you can push that up to 30 hours.

So, yeah! We believe the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny, thanks to their incredible sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life. Furthermore, Samsung's Discover sale is a great way to upgrade your listening experience for less. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
