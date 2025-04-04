Galaxy S25 Edge is not tardy, since a wizard is never late, nor is he early









It seems that we've been moving in the soap opera direction lately. Let's take a look at what happened just the other day with the Galaxy S25 Edge .



, a tipster on the X platform, holds a near perfect record score of getting things right, posted this on April 1:







That's a nice way of getting your subscribers and audience to engage with you and your content – naturally, people rushed to express their guesses about the "bad news".



Then came April 2 and Ice Universe revealed the "bad news":







The



It doesn't matter that much to me

We want it all... and we want it now, Freddie (Mercury) commanded it. But I think that the Galaxy S25 Edge delay is not something to be regarded as "bad news" or something that is so impactful that it deserves two separate posts on two different days with the emotional charge of Shakespeare's King Lear .



Even if the phone gets unveiled on June 30, it won't be much of a drama in my book. Why? Well, because the Galaxy S25 Edge 's main rival hasn't yet arrived as well.







I'm talking, of course, about Apple's



So far, Apple is not hinting at any separate, earlier unveiling event for the iPhone 17 Air , so it's safe to assume that it will arrive come September 2025 with the rest of the models in the



The featherweight battle



You can say that the fact that Samsung and Apple are both manufacturing slim phones in the same year is a coincidence. You can say that alright… but it should be the very last thing on the list of explanations and probable causes.



The way I see it, it's more probable that Apple and Samsung have met in a shady cellar with flickering lights, barking Rottweilers and illegal bookies to negotiate a fight between their featherweight champions than to attribute it all to chance and coincidence.



Both the iPhone 17 Air (rumored to be 5.4 mm thin) and the Galaxy S25 Edge (allegedly 5.8 mm thin) are what Apple and Samsung have to offer in the ultra-slim category. A category that hasn't been paid much attention to in recent years. Well, smartphones have gone generally sleeker – that much is true and undeniable – but I think the race for ~6 mm (and under) handsets is just beginning.



There's another champion… kind of

If you wish for something other than Apple and Samsung, but super thin nevertheless, I got you covered. Okay, Tecno has you covered, since I don't make phones.



Take a look, but be prepared to be slightly disappointed – not with the device itself, but with the fact that it's a prototype we're talking about here. So, it's not available for purchase (yet).







That's the



This one stuns with its 5.75 mm thickness while housing a surprisingly large 5,200 mAh battery, surpassing some flagship phones like the



Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display is bright enough for outdoor use, offering a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1224 x 2720 px resolution. With 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and an octa-core CPU, its performance feels premium and responsive. A true competitor to upcoming ultra-thin devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air .



Will the winner take it all?

So, for now, the battle will be between Apple and Samsung – but, just to reiterate, I don't think the Galaxy S25 Edge delay is anything to scoff at. What matters is how it will perform against the iPhone 17 Air – and for the best fights, the wait is part of the thrill.





True, the Edge and Air handsets are on totally different platforms – the former is Android, the latter is operating on iOS. This means that the two phones will have different target audiences, as those who are locked in Apple's ecosystem won't go out and get Samsung's Edge.





After all, that's the point of both companies having their own super thin phone – to discourage people from switching sides.





Gotta stay loyal, folks!