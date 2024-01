Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!

Galaxy S24

To be clear, there are two types of people - those who know about software updates and get excited as soon as they hit their phone, and those still running the old version of Android/iOS, and only hit the update button when there’s something wrong with their phone (hoping for a fix).



And although people keep their phones for longer than ever now, most tend to buy a new phone every 3-5 years, which means they’ll never take full advantage of the promised seven OS updates. Hold on then… Do software updates even matter?! Of course they do!



Despite the promise of 7 major OS updates, the Galaxy S24 series won’t be getting updated as quickly as the Pixel and iPhone. Google and Apple’s flagship are always first to get new iOS and Android versions, while Samsung flagships tend to get updated gradually, 2-4 months later, depending on your region.



Google and Samsung’s promise for 7 years of OS updates make Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 more valuable and amazing than you think

If there’s one thing smartphone users love is getting a bargain, and this is why Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 are now the most valuable Android flagships ever released. Of course, a “bargain” can mean buying a phone on sale but it also means buying a used/refurbished phone, which is 1-2 years old.



Whether Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 prices on the resale market will hold up that much better compared to older models is one thing (my guess is that they won’t), but what’s awesome is that buying a used/refurbished old Samsung/Google flagship now seems like an absolute no-brainer.



On the contrary, Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 become affordable enough for this to be true. The good news is that the Pixel 8 can already be found for as low as $500 if you shop around.







All eyes on Apple: Will iPhone 16 match Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 with a promise of 7 iOS updates? We might have to wait another seven years to see...

Of course, no phone exists in isolation, and although Apple “pioneered” long-term software support, now, Cupertino finds itself in an interesting position - one of the runner-up.



According to Apple’s unwritten rule, iPhones get 5-6 iOS updates, meaning the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 should receive 1-2 extra OS updates compared to the



Now, Apple doesn’t specify how many updates each iPhone is supposed to get, which is why I doubt iPhone 15 and







Samsung’s commitment to long software support challenges other Android phone-makers to do better





All in all, Google and Samsung are seemingly turning what used to be one of Android’s biggest weaknesses (compared to iPhone) into a true selling point, and that’s awesome to see.



As someone who writes about phones, I’m glad I no longer need to consider the area of software support when giving shopping advice on Google, Samsung, and Apple flagships. Instead, I can focus on comparing other areas of the phones.



Even better, I have a strong feeling Google and Samsung’s software commitment will challenge other phone-makers to up their game, which means OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi users should celebrate too… Well, maybe not yet, but you get the point. In fact, Google and Samsung’s push for longer software support has already inspired many brands to start competing.



OnePlus and Xiaomi now offer 4 years of OS upgrades on their flagship phones, while Xiaomi (notorious for taking ages to push updates) now offers 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates with mid-range and even some budget devices.



Are you likely to keep your Galaxy S24 for seven years?

Of course, no phone exists in isolation, and although Apple "pioneered" long-term software support, now, Cupertino finds itself in an interesting position - one of the runner-up.According to Apple's unwritten rule, iPhones get 5-6 iOS updates, meaning theandshould receive 1-2 extra OS updates compared to the iPhone 15 series.Now, Apple doesn't specify how many updates each iPhone is supposed to get, which is why I doubt Tim Cook & Co will start doing this now. Instead, it's more likely that Apple could decide to take advantage of the powerful hardware of the iPhone and simply push a few extra updates to phones like theand iPhone 16 once they are 6-7 years old.All in all, Google and Samsung are seemingly turning what used to be one of Android's biggest weaknesses (compared to iPhone) into a true selling point, and that's awesome to see.As someone who writes about phones, I'm glad I no longer need to consider the area of software support when giving shopping advice on Google, Samsung, and Apple flagships. Instead, I can focus on comparing other areas of the phones.Even better, I have a strong feeling Google and Samsung's software commitment will challenge other phone-makers to up their game, which means OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi users should celebrate too… Well, maybe not yet, but you get the point. In fact, Google and Samsung's push for longer software support has already inspired many brands to start competing.OnePlus and Xiaomi now offer 4 years of OS upgrades on their flagship phones, while Xiaomi (notorious for taking ages to push updates) now offers 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates with mid-range and even some budget devices.

