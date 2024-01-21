Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Google and Samsung’s promise for 7 years of OS updates make Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 more valuable and amazing than you think

To be clear, there are two types of people - those who know about software updates and get excited as soon as they hit their phone, and those still running the old version of Android/iOS, and only hit the update button when there’s something wrong with their phone (hoping for a fix).And although people keep their phones for longer than ever now, most tend to buy a new phone every 3-5 years, which means they’ll never take full advantage of the promised seven OS updates. Hold on then… Do software updates even matter?! Of course they do!Despite the promise of 7 major OS updates, theseries won’t be getting updated as quickly as the Pixel and iPhone. Google and Apple’s flagship are always first to get new iOS and Android versions, while Samsung flagships tend to get updated gradually, 2-4 months later, depending on your region.