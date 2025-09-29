Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

Phonearena team
ErikOiseaux
• 3d ago

Government doing what itself wants, not what people want.

Danial_H
• 3d ago

What they did to Georgescu was disgusting. He rightfully won. They cancelled another politician there after Georgeecu who was also leading in the olls behind him.


France used the riots this year from that big Soccer event where they won as an excuse to start spying heavily on car infotainment systems. Even though the car manufacturer's spy heavily and grab any data they can. There are some great documentaries and reports covering this topic. Even sexual activity inside the car is grabbed.

During the covid plandemic, reports leaked out that showed over 10,000 politicians were exempt from the vaccine, even though many tried to fool the public by pretending to take it on TV.

The current EU chat control is aiming to crack down on all privacy and encrypted software, yet they said they will exempt the politicians.

"Rules for the but not for me".

Which is why when governments or big monopolies try to fool us with new rules are better for our safety or future, we need to not blindly accept without investigations and criticisms.

Danial_H
• 3d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Government doing what itself wants, not what people want.

Yes, also why they demonise and overthrow or kill any other leader who doesn't want to follow their rules based order and move away from the petroldollar and work in their nation's/citizens interests.

