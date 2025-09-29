Home Discussions You are here Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 8:33 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 3d ago ... Government doing what itself wants, not what people want. Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... What they did to Georgescu was disgusting. He rightfully won. They cancelled another politician there after Georgeecu who was also leading in the olls behind him.France used the riots this year from that big Soccer event where they won as an excuse to start spying heavily on car infotainment systems. Even though the car manufacturer's spy heavily and grab any data they can. There are some great documentaries and reports covering this topic. Even sexual activity inside the car is grabbed.During the covid plandemic, reports leaked out that showed over 10,000 politicians were exempt from the vaccine, even though many tried to fool the public by pretending to take it on TV.The current EU chat control is aiming to crack down on all privacy and encrypted software, yet they said they will exempt the politicians."Rules for the but not for me".Which is why when governments or big monopolies try to fool us with new rules are better for our safety or future, we need to not blindly accept without investigations and criticisms. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Government doing what itself wants, not what people want. ... Yes, also why they demonise and overthrow or kill any other leader who doesn't want to follow their rules based order and move away from the petroldollar and work in their nation's/citizens interests. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 43m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Government doing what itself wants, not what people want.