Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner's finger because of a swollen battery [UPDATED] This is grounds for a mega million dollar lawsuit!!!!!! Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵corvette72778 said: This is grounds for a mega million dollar lawsuit!!!!!! ... The exaggeration is uncanny. 🤦🏽 Like Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 21h ago ... These rings must be cast into the volcano Mount Doom in Mordor. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... This could happen to any manufacturers ring with a battery. The unfortunate reality is Lithium Ion batteries are prone to a plethora of bad scenarios when they fail catastrophicly. Until we perfect and broadly impliment a more stable and less volatile battery technology, things like this will probobly, if rarely, continue to happen. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 20h ago ... DEFECT AFTER DEFECTS AFTER DEFECTS. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 20h ago ... A swollen battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has caused a fire, and swollen battery on the ring the ring is now stuck. This suggests a recurring issue with the device’s battery. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 20h agoedited ... Now this is a company that stands behind its products and I will quote from Samsung " The safety of customers is our top priority. This is an extremely rare case, and we are in direct contact with Mr. Rotar to retrieve the product and learn about the concerns." Which is totally normal and expected from Samsung. Can you imagine if this was with Apple; they would probably blame the person's finger. I can see that the #iSheep grab everything they can to poke Samsung, but once again, Samsung has shown its commitment to its users and stands behind its products. Lets go Google some more news .... On a serious note I have my Galaxy Ring form day 1 and only take it off once a week to charge, so far so good and hope this was an isoloated case like Samsung stated. I stand behind my ring 100%, it along with my watch and S Health helped me get in shape and live a healthier life style. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 20h ago ↵TuGa121 said: DEFECT AFTER DEFECTS AFTER DEFECTS. ... Like an Apple device? Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 20h ago ↵alanrock said: These rings must be cast into the volcano Mount Doom in Mordor. ... Good idea, well toss that awful Huawei watch in as well. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 19h agoedited ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Like an Apple device? ... Rest assured that there are no significant defects in Apple devices. Rest assured that there are no significant defects in Apple devices. Bugs yes every platform has them but not defects thats for sure.While Samsung and Pixel devices may have hardware defects, Apple devices are generally reliable and have a reputation for durability. That you can bank on it. Google searches will not reveal articles discussing hardware defects in Apple devices, unlike Samsung and Pixel devices. Gemini will not display any such information, unlike other OEMs.
