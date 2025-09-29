Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited

"The Motorola X70 Air will be released before the end of next month."


The copying game even extends to the name (AIR). Why not choose “Edge”? I am curious why they do not copy Samsung but have to copy Apple?

I eagerly anticipate the various justifications presented by Android enthusiasts. Let the excuses commence.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Nope! Too thin! Plus, unless it has one of those Silicone/Carbon batteries, it will be less than 5,000mAH.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵p51d007 said:

Nope! Too thin! Plus, unless it has one of those Silicone/Carbon batteries, it will be less than 5,000mAH.

I'm pretty sure it will have at least 5000mah as Motorola have been using silicon carbon in their Edge 60 devices.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited
↵TuGa121 said:

"The Motorola X70 Air will be released before the end of next month."


The copying game even extends to the name (AIR). Why not choose “Edge”? I am curious why they do not copy Samsung but have to copy Apple?

I eagerly anticipate the various justifications presented by Android enthusiasts. Let the excuses commence.

Yeah they copied the name but bear in mind that Apple and Samsung copied the moto Z from 2016 with 5.2mm thin frame. Even more, Apple copied Motorola with magnetic back via the moto mods. Let the excuses commence.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

"Would you consider a super slim Motorola smartphone?"


I wouldn't consider any Motorola smartphone.

JSZX1928
JSZX1928
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Slim phones don't make sense. Motorola needs to go back to flagships well and not pumping out mid-range half baked crap.

JSZX1928
JSZX1928
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

Yeah they copied the name but bear in mind that Apple and Samsung copied the moto Z from 2016 with 5.2mm thin frame. Even more, Apple copied Motorola with magnetic back via the moto mods. Let the excuses commence.

Ok. Whats your excuse?

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵JSZX1928 said:

Ok. Whats your excuse?

I already said Motorola copied the "Air" naming. There's no excuses for that. But Apple copied the thin profile of the Moto Z from 2016 (yes, 9 years ago) including the moto mods aka "magsafe". This goes to show that Motorola innovated while Apple just copied.

