Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there's a catch

Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 4:25 PM

TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d agoedited

"The Motorola X70 Air will be released before the end of next month."The copying game even extends to the name (AIR). Why not choose "Edge"? I am curious why they do not copy Samsung but have to copy Apple?I eagerly anticipate the various justifications presented by Android enthusiasts. Let the excuses commence.

p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago

Nope! Too thin! Plus, unless it has one of those Silicone/Carbon batteries, it will be less than 5,000mAH.

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 3d ago

I'm pretty sure it will have at least 5000mah as Motorola have been using silicon carbon in their Edge 60 devices.

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 3d agoedited

Yeah they copied the name but bear in mind that Apple and Samsung copied the moto Z from 2016 with 5.2mm thin frame. Even more, Apple copied Motorola with magnetic back via the moto mods. Let the excuses commence.

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago

"Would you consider a super slim Motorola smartphone?"I wouldn't consider any Motorola smartphone.

JSZX1928 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago

Slim phones don't make sense. Motorola needs to go back to flagships well and not pumping out mid-range half baked crap.

JSZX1928 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago

Ok. Whats your excuse?

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 2d ago

I already said Motorola copied the "Air" naming. There's no excuses for that. But Apple copied the thin profile of the Moto Z from 2016 (yes, 9 years ago) including the moto mods aka "magsafe". This goes to show that Motorola innovated while Apple just copied.
