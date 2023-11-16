Save big on Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through this sweet Samsung deal ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is almost upon us, and awesome early Black Friday deals have started to pop up left and right, allowing you to score massive savings on a new, amazing device.
For instance, you can now snag the king of all Android phones, the ultra-powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with an awesome 25% discount if you tap the deal button below and get your new super-duper Galaxy phone through the Samsung Shop App. In case you don't have the app installed, your phone will open Samsung's website instead and display a prompt encouraging you to install the application in order to take advantage of the 25% price cut.
So, by pulling the trigger on this deal and taking advantage of the sweet 25% discount available through the Shop Samsung App, you can snatch a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage space for only $899.99, which is $300 below the phone's usual $1199.99 sticker price. If you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone for up to $800 in instant trade-in credit.
Those in the market for new earbuds will be happy to learn that they can snatch a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $49.99, which is $180 off their usual $229.99 price, by just bundling them with their new Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has amazing performance, takes incredible cameras, comes with its own S Pen, and can now be yours for way, way less than usual. Furthermore, you can even get Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds for peanuts by just adding them to your purchase. This is a truly amazing deal that you cannot pass up, so tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score massive savings through Samsung's app today.
