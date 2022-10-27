



Breaking: Galaxy S23 Ultra night photography and night video have been greatly improved ," says everyone's favorite leaky cat from ," says everyone's favorite leaky cat from Ice Universe account fame, but it's not clear if Samsung will be achieving this by new hardware features like wider lens aperture or sensor pixel improvements, or by software algorithms that stitch several exposure brackets seamlessly together.





It will probably be a combination of both, though, and a welcome news for all Samsung fans who worry that a 200MP sensor presupposes tiny sub-micron pixels that will be too small to collect a proper amount of light.





Samsung's flagship phones already offer an excellent Night mode in the camera app, so any further low-light improvements are likely to lean on hardware upgrades more than on image processing algorithms. " This is mainly due to the performance improvement of CIS itself ," added Ice Universe, lending further credibility to the hardware upgrade theory.









When Samsung announced its 2022 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP3, it said that the CIS " provides an ultimate low-light experience, with the Tetra2pixel technology that combines four pixels into one to transform the 0.56μm 200MP sensor into a 1.12μm 50MP sensor, or a 12.5MP sensor with 2.24μm-pixels by combining 16 pixels into one. The technology enables the sensor to simulate a large-sized pixel sensor to take brighter and more vibrant shots even in dimmed environments, like in-doors or during nighttime ."

The upgraded version of the technology comes with a triple ISO mode — Low, Mid and High — that further widens the sensor’s dynamic range



The Galaxy S23 Ultra is not rumored to come with any zoom camera hardware upgrades, as the S22 Ultra already has best-in-class magnification abilities, but the main sensor will apparently compensate with remarkable resolution, optical image stabilization, and low-light photograph upgrades.





