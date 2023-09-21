Amazon has slashed the price of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra by up to $211; save on one while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, the tech giant's current flagship phone and probably the best Android smartphone on the market, is on sale on Amazon at the moment, which means you can score some nice savings if you are fast enough.
Amazon is currently offering a 17% discount on the 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, allowing you to purchase it for $200 less than its regular price. In case you think that 256GB won't be enough for you, you can go for the 512GB model instead, which is currently discounted by $211. However, we should also note that only a few units of this variant are left, so you should act fast if you want the Galaxy S23 Ultra with more storage space.
Being Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers incredible performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on board and can deal with pretty much everything you throw its way. So, you will be able to run heavy apps and play the latest games at their highest graphical settings without issues.
Furthermore, as a true high-end device, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs amazing cameras and takes beautiful photos. Also, its main 200 MP shooter can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and its 12 MP selfie snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is indeed one magnificent phone that can now be yours for less if you hurry up, tap that deal button and grab it from Amazon today.
But the Galaxy S23 Ultra's biggest feature is its built-in S Pen, which you can use to take notes faster and even as a painting brush. In addition to everything we just said, the phone comes with a huge 5000mAh, which can get you through the day without recharge.
