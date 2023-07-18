A sweet Galaxy S23 Ultra bundle deal with a Chromebook is available at Amazon UK
What could be better than buying the current king of Android phones–the Galaxy S23 Ultra–with a sweet discount? Receiving a Chromebook Go with the phone purchase, of course! The bundle deal we present is perfect for people who won’t settle for mid-range stuff. It’s available at Amazon UK and allows you to save as much as £449 with your purchase.
There’s no denying that the South Korean giant knows how to make cutting-edge devices. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a testament to Samsung’s ingenuity for many reasons. Firstly, the phone has a spot-on quad-camera configuration with a 200MP main camera.
Samsung continues with perfection under the hood, equipping the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the best smartphone processor of 2022. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is quite a considerable improvement compared to the predecessor’s humble Exynos chip, which was neither as efficient nor as powerful as the Snapdragon.
As for the Chromebook Go, it’s a Samsung laptop with Chrome OS, an 11.6-inch Full HD LED screen, and a modest 4GB RAM. With up to 11 hours of battery life and a 180-degree hinge, the device is perfect for all sorts of activities.
Whether you’ll use it for light gaming, study, work, or anything else, you can rest assured that the Chromebook Go should get you through the day with no hiccups. Then again, don’t expect far too much from it. The Intel Celeron N4500 processor that powers the Chromebook Go is far from the best in the mid-range category.
Amazon UK currently distributes a free six-month subscription to Disney+ on Samsung with every purchase of Samsung tech. Naturally, you can also take advantage of the free subscription offer if you pull the trigger on the exciting bundle deal that includes the best Android phone of today. We should note that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is only available in Lavender. Then again, being able to grab it with the Chromebook Go at this discounted price is still quite an impressive bargain.
Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a stunning screen. The phone showcases a 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with LTPO technology. The display gets incredibly dim, making it perfect for nighttime use. Don’t get this the wrong way–the phone is also ideal for daytime use.
