Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Running with the mantra that a professional photographer should have professional tools at their disposal, Samsung has made the powerful Adobe Lightroom app the default image editor on its new Galaxy S23 Ultra super-flagship, which got announced on February 1st after months upon months of leaks.
With the enhanced Expert RAW app on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now allows you to snap 50MP RAW DNG files, users will be quickly prompted to edit the resulting RAW image straight into the Adobe Lightroom app. Mind you, this exceptional piece of mobile software isn't actually pre0installed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra; you will have to actually tap on the prompt and download the app from the Galaxy Store.
Samsung urges you to get Adobe Lightroom for advanced RAW post-processing
Of course, you're also free to edit the image file with any other image editor that supports RAW, but we doubt you'll find anything better than Adobe's Lightroom, which is exceptionally feature-rich.
Circling back to the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera, it utilizes a brand new 200MP camera sensor, clocking in at 23mm and boasting an f/1.7 aperture. The camera sensor doesn't produce 200MP images on the regular, no; instead, it uses advanced pixel-binning to merge sixteen adjacent pixels into one and benefit from better sharpness, detail, and low-light sensitivity. And the Expert RAW app lets you take 50MP RAW shots and not only make full use of the extensive manual controls the app gives you, but also shoot RAW with multi-frame exposures.
