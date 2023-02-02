Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $650 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from this exclusive offer here on top of the $150 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump to 512GB, the S23 Ultra can be yours for just $700 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 $1379 Pre-order at Samsung With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $650! Samsung offers free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $150 preorder credit to arrive at up to $620 savings with a trade-in! $470 off (42%) Trade-in $649 $1119 Pre-order at Samsung Grab the Galaxy S23 for just $450 with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump! The same bonus credit from the exclusive offer here, gratis storage tiers and up to $350 trade-in start the Galaxy S23 price at just $450! That includes $150 store credit for accessories and Samsung-exclusive colors like Lime or Graphite you can only get at its store! $410 off (48%) Trade-in $449 $859 Pre-order at Samsung





With the enhanced Expert RAW app on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now allows you to snap 50MP RAW DNG files, users will be quickly prompted to edit the resulting RAW image straight into the Adobe Lightroom app. Mind you, this exceptional piece of mobile software isn't actually pre0installed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra; you will have to actually tap on the prompt and download the app from the Galaxy Store.









Of course, you're also free to edit the image file with any other image editor that supports RAW, but we doubt you'll find anything better than Adobe's Lightroom, which is exceptionally feature-rich.





Circling back to the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera , it utilizes a brand new 200MP camera sensor, clocking in at 23mm and boasting an f/1.7 aperture. The camera sensor doesn't produce 200MP images on the regular, no; instead, it uses advanced pixel-binning to merge sixteen adjacent pixels into one and benefit from better sharpness, detail, and low-light sensitivity. And the Expert RAW app lets you take 50MP RAW shots and not only make full use of the extensive manual controls the app gives you, but also shoot RAW with multi-frame exposures.













