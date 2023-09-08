Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $800 extra off as instant trade-in credit

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

From September 11th to September 17th, Samsung will be holding a sales event called Discover Samsung Fall. As already reported, at the moment, the tech giant has a really sweet early Discover Samsung Fall deal on its brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, if you are not a fan of foldables but still want to grab a new Galaxy phone at a discount, then you will be happy to learn that Samsung has a similar early Discover deal on its top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra as well.

Right now, you can snag up a free storage upgrade on a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, thus scoring $180 in savings. In addition to that, you can trade in your old phone for up to $800 in extra savings as an instant trade-in credit. So, if you receive the maximum trade-in amount, your total savings will amount to $980, and you'll basically get a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for just $399.99, which is incredible.

Samsung's S series has always been the absolute pinnacle of Android non-foldable phones, and the latest top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely not an exception. It delivers incredible performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line silicon for mobile devices.

Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end device, it also takes incredible photos and can get you through the day without the need to top up. The phone also comes with its own S Pen, which can be used for faster note-taking and even painting.

In short, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing phone that can now be yours for less if you tap the deal button in the article. You can even get it for just a fraction of its usual price if you trade in your old phone, which you won't really need anyway when you finally have a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra in your hands. So, don't waste time; grab your Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung at a discount while you can.

