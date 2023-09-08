Snag a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a free storage upgrade and a huge trade-in discount through this sweet Samsung deal
Attention! Attention! Amazing news for all deal hunters in the market for a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5.
From September 11th to September 17th, Samsung will hold its own sales event dubbed Discover Samsung Fall, through which you will be able to save on various Samsung devices. And as a sweet early Discover Samsung Fall deal, you can now score a free storage upgrade on the Phantom Black or Icy Blue color options of the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means you can save $120 on Samsung's latest foldable.
As one of Samsung's latest and foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 delivers exceptional performance. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is Qualcomm's current top silicon for mobile devices. In other words, the phone can handle almost everything you throw at it.
So, with its great design, awesome top-tier performance, decent battery life, and the ability to take good photos, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 just checks all the right boxes. And now, thanks to this early Discover Samsung Fall deal, this amazing phone can be yours for less. This is why you should tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a discounted price while you can.
Wait! It gets even better! As part of the deal, you can trade in your old phone for up to $1,200 or a minimum of $200 in extra savings as an enhanced trade-in. So, if you receive the maximum trade-in amount, your total savings will be $1,320. All you need to do is tap the deal button below and grab a Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB in Phantom Black or Icy Blue at a discount.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 takes beautiful photos and has pretty decent battery life. Also, it can easily replace both your old phone and your tablet and becomes even more productivity-focused when you use it with an S Pen.
