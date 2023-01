Galaxy S23 series: You'll be able to experience the flagships at these pop-up locations

By the way, you can already reserve you interest for the Galaxy S23 and book a pre-order by following the links below:





Luckily, Samsung will allow you to experience its next phones in select pop-up locations around the globe, where you will be able to walk in and get to hold and interact with the flagships. Samsung is definitely prepping for a big release given how many locations are included, but that only comes off as natural given how important Samsung's next flagships are for the largest Android manufacturer.









San Francisco: February 1-25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1-March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1-March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2-25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2-28 at Dubai Mall

But that's not all! Galaxy S23 series experiences will also be hosted at the following Samsung stores around the globe:



Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro (pop-up)

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall (pop-up)

Milano: Il Centro (pop-up)

The following pop-up locations will be open as soon as February 1:

Eager to try out Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series before it hits the shelves? Samsung will be unveiling its next lineup of flagships on February 1 , but we still don't know when the anticipated Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus , and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in brick and mortar stores for you to play around with.