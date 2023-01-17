Galaxy S23 series: You'll be able to experience the flagships at these pop-up locations

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Eager to try out Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series before it hits the shelves? Samsung will be unveiling its next lineup of flagships on February 1, but we still don't know when the anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in brick and mortar stores for you to play around with. 

Luckily, Samsung will allow you to experience its next phones in select pop-up locations around the globe, where you will be able to walk in and get to hold and interact with the flagships. Samsung is definitely prepping for a big release given how many locations are included, but that only comes off as natural given how important Samsung's next flagships are for the largest Android manufacturer.

The following pop-up locations will be open as soon as February 1:

  • San Francisco: February 1-25 at 111 Powell Street
  • London: February 1-March 12 at Westfield White City
  • Paris: February 1-March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps
  • Singapore: February 2-25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn
  • Dubai: February 2-28 at Dubai Mall

But that's not all! Galaxy S23 series experiences will also be hosted at the following Samsung stores around the globe:

  • Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
  • Bangkok: Central World
  • Brussels: Docks Mall
  • Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
  • Houston: The Galleria
  • Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
  • LA: The Americana At Brand
  • London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
  • Manila: SM Megamall
  • Mexico City: Perisur
  • New York: Roosevelt Field
  • Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
  • Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
  • Singapore: Vivo City
  • Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
  • Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
  • Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro (pop-up)
  • Helsinki: Kamppi Mall (pop-up)
  • Milano: Il Centro (pop-up)
  • Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall (pop-up)
