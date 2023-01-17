Galaxy S23 series: You'll be able to experience the flagships at these pop-up locations





By the way, you can already reserve you interest for the Galaxy S23 and book a pre-order by following the links below:





Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Luckily, Samsung will allow you to experience its next phones in select pop-up locations around the globe, where you will be able to walk in and get to hold and interact with the flagships. Samsung is definitely prepping for a big release given how many locations are included, but that only comes off as natural given how important Samsung's next flagships are for the largest Android manufacturer.



