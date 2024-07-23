The capable Galaxy S23 FE is still on sale at its bonkers $151 Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, and most of the sweet Prime Day phone deals are now a thing of the past. Well... almost all of them. The deal on the Galaxy S23 FE apparently didn't get the memo that the shopping event is over, as it's still available a whole week after Prime Day!
Yep! That's right! The Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB is still on sale at its $151 Prime Day discount, slashing 25% off the phone's price. So, if you missed your chance to get one for under $450 during Amazon's shopping bonanza for Prime members, you have this opportunity again. But we suggest acting quickly, as you never know when this deal will expire.
Equipped with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S23 FE offers awesome performance and can handle any task, including demanding games like Genshin Impact, without hiccups. Additionally, it takes good-looking photos for the price, with its 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP snapper for selfies. You'll also be able to capture stunning videos as this fella can record in 8K at 24fps with its main unit.
With its fast performance, good cameras, awesome display, and now $151 more affordable price tag, the Galaxy S23 FE is a real bargain right now. So, don't overthink it; save on one with this deal today!
On top of its solid performance and great camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE features a lovely 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
