Your Galaxy S22 case won't fit the Galaxy S23





The new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus back design actually makes Samsung's design language uniform across the series. Heretofore, only the S22 Ultra member had a camera island area that was more of an archipelago of individually protruding lenses, while the S22 and S22+ have a proper elevated plateau there.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | quad-camera array with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $950 off (79%) $250 $1200 Buy at Samsung





Starting with the Galaxy S23 series, all S-line family members would have the Ultra design with separate lens rings jutting directly out of the rear surface. As you can see from the table below, the S23 is expected to retain the dimensions of its predecessor - 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm) - so at the front things won't look much different and the feel in the hand will be largely the same.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specification comparison









S22 owners will have to buy a new Galaxy S23 case





While the overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged, a few Galaxy S23 cases unearthed by Ice Universe depict the completely revamped camera lens openings on the back. To answer the pressing question - no, Galaxy S22 cases obviously won't fit the S23.









Unless you are fine with a huge area between the lens ring remaining unprotected, that is, as the cases for the S22 are made with an elevated camera island plateau in mind. The S22 Ultra cases likely won't fit as well, because of the boxier S23 Ultra design, so some time in February will be a sad day for S23 series accessory compatibility.





Still, Samsung might throw in a free case with a an S-line purchase, as usual, especially in the S23 preorder period, so all will be well and order will be restored in the world of Galaxy phone protection racket.







