Your Galaxy S22 case won't fit the Galaxy S23
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won't be the sole member of its extended family with a new design twist. While its boxier shape change reportedly won't trickle down to its smaller brethren in the pack, they will in turn have a new rear to look at, even with a case on.
The new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus back design actually makes Samsung's design language uniform across the series. Heretofore, only the S22 Ultra member had a camera island area that was more of an archipelago of individually protruding lenses, while the S22 and S22+ have a proper elevated plateau there.
Starting with the Galaxy S23 series, all S-line family members would have the Ultra design with separate lens rings jutting directly out of the rear surface. As you can see from the table below, the S23 is expected to retain the dimensions of its predecessor - 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm) - so at the front things won't look much different and the feel in the hand will be largely the same.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specification comparison
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23
|Display
|6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.6-inch, 2340 X 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.1-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
|Dimensions
|163.4×78.1×8.9 mm
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
|Main camera
|Custom 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, OIS, Dual PDAF
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|Telephoto camera
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|Telephoto camera #2
|10MP, 10.0X optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
|-
|-
|Ultra-wide camera
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|Hardware
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB storage
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|3,700mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging
S22 owners will have to buy a new Galaxy S23 case
While the overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged, a few Galaxy S23 cases unearthed by Ice Universe depict the completely revamped camera lens openings on the back. To answer the pressing question - no, Galaxy S22 cases obviously won't fit the S23.
Unless you are fine with a huge area between the lens ring remaining unprotected, that is, as the cases for the S22 are made with an elevated camera island plateau in mind. The S22 Ultra cases likely won't fit as well, because of the boxier S23 Ultra design, so some time in February will be a sad day for S23 series accessory compatibility.
Still, Samsung might throw in a free case with a an S-line purchase, as usual, especially in the S23 preorder period, so all will be well and order will be restored in the world of Galaxy phone protection racket.
Things that are NOT allowed: