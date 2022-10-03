 Your Galaxy S22 case won't fit the Galaxy S23 - PhoneArena
Your Galaxy S22 case won't fit the Galaxy S23

Samsung
1
The Galaxy S22 cases won't fit the Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won't be the sole member of its extended family with a new design twist. While its boxier shape change reportedly won't trickle down to its smaller brethren in the pack, they will in turn have a new rear to look at, even with a case on.

The new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus back design actually makes Samsung's design language uniform across the series. Heretofore, only the S22 Ultra member had a camera island area that was more of an archipelago of individually protruding lenses, while the S22 and S22+ have a proper elevated plateau there.

Starting with the Galaxy S23 series, all S-line family members would have the Ultra design with separate lens rings jutting directly out of the rear surface. As you can see from the table below, the S23 is expected to retain the dimensions of its predecessor - 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm) - so at the front things won't look much different and the feel in the hand will be largely the same.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specification comparison



Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Plus
Galaxy S23
Display6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
6.6-inch, 2340 X 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
6.1-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus
Dimensions163.4×78.1×8.9 mm157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
Main camera
Custom 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, OIS, Dual PDAF
50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
Telephoto camera
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
Telephoto camera #2
10MP, 10.0X optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
--
Ultra-wide camera
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
HardwareSnapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB storage
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Battery5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
3,700mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging


S22 owners will have to buy a new Galaxy S23 case


While the overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged, a few Galaxy S23 cases unearthed by Ice Universe depict the completely revamped camera lens openings on the back. To answer the pressing question - no, Galaxy S22 cases obviously won't fit the S23.


Unless you are fine with a huge area between the lens ring remaining unprotected, that is, as the cases for the S22 are made with an elevated camera island plateau in mind. The S22 Ultra cases likely won't fit as well, because of the boxier S23 Ultra design, so some time in February will be a sad day for S23 series accessory compatibility.

Still, Samsung might throw in a free case with a an S-line purchase, as usual, especially in the S23 preorder period, so all will be well and order will be restored in the world of Galaxy phone protection racket.


