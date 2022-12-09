Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Galaxy S23 series might score a 25% improvement in this key area

Galaxy S23 rumored to score a 20% improvement in this key area
Popular leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce on Twitter) has it that the Galaxy S23 series will improve the video recording capabilities of the upcoming devices. The prolific insider has it that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will score an 8K@30fps video recording option, a 25% improvement over the 8K@24fps that the Galaxy S22 series was capable of. 

Being able to record 8K videos with faster frame rate will mostly eliminate the motion blur and choppiness normally associated with 24fps video. Granted, most people still associate the latter with the classic "cinematic film" look, which could still be used for creative purposes, but having the 30fps video-recording option adds another layer of possibilities for potential Galaxy S23 videographers.



That said, a much more useful option would be 4K@120fps, which sadly was found on neither Galaxy S22 device, even the range-topping Galaxy S22 Ultra. Being capable of shooting 4K@120fps videos would allow for slowing down the footage to 30 or 24fps and achieving a much more cinematic look with a slow motion characteristic that usually looks oh-so-good. That one would be a much better improvement for the Galaxy S23 series over the still gimmicky 8K video recording. 

That said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will power the Galaxy S23 series internationally has it listed in its whitepaper that it supports "up to 8K 30fps or 4K 120fps video capture". Now, the way this listing is worded doesn't really help with the interpretation: it sounds as if only one of those two options could be picked by the manufacturer. And, as broken out by Ice Universe, it seems we could be getting the more gimmicky one—the 8K@30fps instead of the more flexible 4K@120fps. 
