Best Buy discounts the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra by $300 with activation for a limited time
Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra is out now, that doesn't mean that last year's beast of a flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, has gotten any less capable or... well, any less expensive. Luckily for you, Best Buy's here to help with just that, with a generous discount on the S22 Ultra for a limited time. Get the unlocked version of this phone now for $300 off if you activate today, or $200 off if you activate later.
Last week we saw the S22 Ultra get discounted at Amazon, and now it's Best Buy's turn to wow us with a very cool discount on this powerful and mighty phone. You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for awesome performance, a capable and versatile camera, and a beautiful and big 6.8-inch display.
But that's not all! You also get an S Pen for a quick note or a doodle, a recognizable and premium Galaxy design, and performance to kick all the competition out of the water.
If you're a deal hunter, you may know that most such deals come with trade-in requirements. Well, you don't need a trade-in to get $300 off this bad boy, you only need to activate it with your carrier at the time of purchase. If you wish to activate at a later time, you can get $200 off right now.
