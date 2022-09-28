Galaxy S22 users if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you

Hordes of users have complained that their Galaxy S22 phones have stopped receiving text messages after the September update.





PiunikaWeb Samsung Community As reported by forums and Reddit are filled with posts by Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners on the issue. They say that the September update has messed with text messaging and they have to restart their phones several times a day to get messages otherwise they never show up.





This is very problematic because it can cause you to miss time critical messages or give the other party the impression that you are purposely not responding to them. It's also an annoyance because people have said that when they restart their phones, they get all the messages at once.













The issue doesn't seem to be specific to any carrier and has affected AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon consumers alike.





Clearing the phone cache or toggling the airplane mode doesn't appear to resolve the issue. Some other fixes have been proposed, such as enabling chat settings if you are an AT&T or T-Mobile customer or switching the SIM card off and then back on. These don't seem to work for all users though.





Although most of the complaints come from Galaxy S22 users, some Galaxy S21, A series, Note family, and Z range users are also facing the issue.





One person commented on a thread that they talked to a Samsung representative who said the company is well aware of the issue and is working on a fix. That rep apparently implied that this problem will be addressed in the next update, which should arrive either towards the end of the month or by the beginning of October.







