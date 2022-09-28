Galaxy S22 users if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Hordes of users have complained that their Galaxy S22 phones have stopped receiving text messages after the September update.
As reported by PiunikaWeb, Samsung Community forums and Reddit are filled with posts by Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners on the issue. They say that the September update has messed with text messaging and they have to restart their phones several times a day to get messages otherwise they never show up.
This is very problematic because it can cause you to miss time critical messages or give the other party the impression that you are purposely not responding to them. It's also an annoyance because people have said that when they restart their phones, they get all the messages at once.
Last couple days to a week I've been having an issue with Google messages. Not receiving texts. Before you ask, I'm in a 5G area and my wifi is running extremely well. I restarted my phone after getting a Facebook message from my sister in law saying hey are you okay I've been texting you for 3 days... I restarted my phone and had about 20 texts from people. Happened again today, got fed up and went back to the stock texting app for s21 ultra. Was working okay for a bit tonight but conversations with friends stopped so I gave it a whirl restarted my phone and voila! Had messages coming in. Is anyone else experiencing this? I'm in reading PA." - Reddit user Nextplz06gt
It seems since the last update, my phone is not receiving all texts. Some come through, most don't. I had verizon re-register the phone, it seemed to fix it for a day. Randomly last night, I received 38 texts messages all at once. I noticed at 6pm, the carrier update was applied from the play store. At 6:08, 38 texts came in. And it seems to be working as it should now." - rodwilsonsr
The issue doesn't seem to be specific to any carrier and has affected AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon consumers alike.
Clearing the phone cache or toggling the airplane mode doesn't appear to resolve the issue. Some other fixes have been proposed, such as enabling chat settings if you are an AT&T or T-Mobile customer or switching the SIM card off and then back on. These don't seem to work for all users though.
Although most of the complaints come from Galaxy S22 users, some Galaxy S21, A series, Note family, and Z range users are also facing the issue.
One person commented on a thread that they talked to a Samsung representative who said the company is well aware of the issue and is working on a fix. That rep apparently implied that this problem will be addressed in the next update, which should arrive either towards the end of the month or by the beginning of October.
So, after a day of needing to reboot 3 times to receive some important messages that I was waiting on, I decided to reach out to Samsung yet again. The rep I spoke with told me that they are now very well aware of the issue and it is being worked on. It is affecting a plethora of devices , not just the S21 and S22. He also mentioned some Notes, A Series and Z series phones as well.For temporary, he had me hit "Optimize" under device care and "Clean Now" under Memory settings. He then wanted me to clear my Network settings which I did not do since it didn't help last time. These are temporary fixes and probably won't do much for anyone but I figured I would relay the message.He is under the impression that the permanent fix will be part of the next security patch which should come at the end of September/beginning of October. Fingers crossed." _Reddit user Nydalxy
Galaxy S22 phones are amongst the best ones around and they don't come cheap, so it must be frustrating for users that their phone is failing at such a basic task. Hopefully, a fix should be coming soon.
