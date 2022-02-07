Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price

Unlike Europe, where foreign electronics are slapped with a 20% duty tax and prices are much higher, the tags in Korea are what you get on American carriers, usually rounded down for a good measure. Well, those South Korean Galaxy S22 prices have leaked on ETNews , and they are as follows:





Galaxy S22: $823 (likely $799 in the U.S.)

Galaxy S22+: $999

Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1210 (likely $1199 in the U.S.)

Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: $1333 (likely $1299 in the U.S.)





As you can see, Samsung may indeed be pricing the Galaxy S22 S22+ , and S22 Ultra exactly the same way it priced their predecessors at launch, despite the increased component pricing, chip shortages, or supply chain problems. That's a pretty good deal, considering that we will have new designs, better displays, faster processors and upgraded cameras.





Not a larger base storage, though, and even smaller S22/S22+ batteries, so we'll have to pass judgment on the pricing after the new phones go through our review rounds in the next few days.