Samsung

Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S22 series home price leak confirms base $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's home turf pricing of the Galaxy S22 series is perhaps the best indicator how much the phones will cost here in the U.S., as it is usually the same with some exchange rate fluctuations. Samsung already has the S22 preorder reservations up and running for those eager to get their hands on the phones with some extra bonuses.

Unlike Europe, where foreign electronics are slapped with a 20% duty tax and prices are much higher, the tags in Korea are what you get on American carriers, usually rounded down for a good measure. Well, those South Korean Galaxy S22 prices have leaked on ETNews, and they are as follows:

  • Galaxy S22: $823 (likely $799 in the U.S.)
  • Galaxy S22+: $999
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1210 (likely $1199 in the U.S.)
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: $1333 (likely $1299 in the U.S.)

As you can see, Samsung may indeed be pricing the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra exactly the same way it priced their predecessors at launch, despite the increased component pricing, chip shortages, or supply chain problems. That's a pretty good deal, considering that we will have new designs, better displays, faster processors and upgraded cameras. 

Not a larger base storage, though, and even smaller S22/S22+ batteries, so we'll have to pass judgment on the pricing after the new phones go through our review rounds in the next few days.

