Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price

Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlike Europe, where foreign electronics are slapped with a 20% duty tax and prices are much higher, the tags in Korea are what you get on American carriers, usually rounded down for a good measure. Well, those South Korean Galaxy S22 prices have leaked on ETNews, and they are as follows:
- Galaxy S22: $823 (likely $799 in the U.S.)
- Galaxy S22+: $999
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1210 (likely $1199 in the U.S.)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: $1333 (likely $1299 in the U.S.)
As you can see, Samsung may indeed be pricing the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra exactly the same way it priced their predecessors at launch, despite the increased component pricing, chip shortages, or supply chain problems. That's a pretty good deal, considering that we will have new designs, better displays, faster processors and upgraded cameras.
Not a larger base storage, though, and even smaller S22/S22+ batteries, so we'll have to pass judgment on the pricing after the new phones go through our review rounds in the next few days.