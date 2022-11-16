Last chance to call dibs on secret Galaxy S22 deal before stock starts drying up
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not here officially but that hasn't stopped retailers from introducing their early holiday deals to give you a head start on grabbing great deals on smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra deals, which can only be accessed through our exclusive links, are still live.
The maxed-out variant, the Galaxy 22 Ultra, is the Android flagship to beat at the moment, offering top-of-the-line specs such as a 6.8 inches screen with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a bonkers 108MP camera, insane zooming capabilities, premium performance, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery for a long battery life. On top of that, it also supports the S Pen stylus and even has a slot for it.
The S22 Ultra starts at $1199.99, but you can get an instant discount of $225 on it right now if you get it through Samsung. If you trade in an eligible phone, the price will be slashed an extra $600 for total savings of $825.
Next up is the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is as fast as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but more suitable for those who don't really need Note-like features and would be better off pocketing the extra dough. You can trust it to satisfy all your needs, thanks to its glorious 6.6 inches screen, impressive triple camera array, and 4,500mAh cell.
Normally priced at $999.99, the S22 Plus can be yours for $849.99 at the moment. It can be had for as little as $349.99 if you have a phone to trade in.
Lastly, we have got the standard Galaxy 22, which is every bit as capable as the S22 Plus but is geared at those who want a smaller screen. This one starts at $799.99 but is $75 off, with a chance to save even more if you are willing to give a used phone to Samsung.
Although these deals are PhoneArena exclusive only until tomorrow, we anticipate the phones to sell out fast once the sale is opened to the general public, and that's a risk no holiday shopper can afford to take, so add one to your cart right away!
