Last chance to call dibs on secret Galaxy S22 deal before stock starts drying up





The maxed-out variant, the Galaxy 22 Ultra, is the Android flagship to beat at the moment, offering top-of-the-line specs such as a 6.8 inches screen with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a bonkers 108MP camera, insane zooming capabilities, premium performance, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery for a long battery life. On top of that, it also supports the S Pen stylus and even has a slot for it.





The S22 Ultra starts at $1199.99, but you can get an instant discount of $225 on it right now if you get it through Samsung. If you trade in an eligible phone, the price will be slashed an extra $600 for total savings of $825.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Inarguably one of the best phones of the year, thanks to its premium design, 108MP main camera, and impressive zoom tech, the S22 Ultra is up to $825 off. $825 off (69%) $374 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The S22 Plus offers a beautiful display, powerful performance, long battery life, and a strong camera array, and is currently up to $650 off - what's not to like? $650 off (65%) $349 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22 offers a high-end experience in a small package. $475 off (59%) $324 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





Next up is the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is as fast as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but more suitable for those who don't really need Note-like features and would be better off pocketing the extra dough. You can trust it to satisfy all your needs, thanks to its glorious 6.6 inches screen, impressive triple camera array, and 4,500mAh cell.





Normally priced at $999.99, the S22 Plus can be yours for $849.99 at the moment. It can be had for as little as $349.99 if you have a phone to trade in.





Lastly, we have got the standard Galaxy 22, which is every bit as capable as the S22 Plus but is geared at those who want a smaller screen. This one starts at $799.99 but is $75 off, with a chance to save even more if you are willing to give a used phone to Samsung.



