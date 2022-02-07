Galaxy S22+ bezel leaked to be thinner than ever

Ice Universe

The leak comes along with an intimate close-up shot of the frame of Samsung 's upcoming Galaxy S22+ , juxtaposed alongside a render of the Galaxy S21+ . Without mistake, the bezel of the former appears to be ever-so-slightly slimmer than the S21+, suggesting the screen-to-frame ratio is about to get even bigger this time around.





Take a look at the two images below. The official render of the Galaxy S22+ is positioned on the bottom, and Samsung's Galaxy S21+ is on top. Both are leaked official renders of the devices:









While the side bezels appear to be more or less the same, it's the bottom bezel that is noticeably thinner on the latest model.





It may not be groundbreaking stuff, as some commenters on the leaker's post were quick to point out. However, with flagships smartphones having gotten as thin as they are these days—packing as much power as they do—even a couple of millimeters can be significant in terms of progress, towards maximizing screen real estate, and minimizing bezels.





Apart from a slightly thinner bottom bezel, when it comes to form factor and aesthetic, the S22+ and the S21+ are set to be near identical in looks (except for a slightly different camera housing on the rear). The S22+ should measure 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm, while the S21+ measures a wee bit smaller at 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm.





Hopefully in just a few days' time, we will get an even better look at Samsung's Galaxy S22 family —which is set to launch this Wednesday, February 9, at 7 a.m. PST. That is when we should finally get to feast our eyes on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in the flesh.







In terms of the specs of the upcoming flagship series, with the influx of recent leaks, there's little we don't know at this point. For one, the new series will pack displays ever so slightly smaller than the S21 series. The base model will have 6.1 inches of screen real estate, the middle model will have a 6.6-inch panel, and the Ultra will be a 6.8-inch giant—same as the S21 Ultra, in fact.



The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to be more akin to the Galaxy Note series than any S-series predecessor, packing an S Pen slot as well as a curved display. Remember, the S Pen is a defining characteristic of the productivity-oriented Galaxy Note family, and it will be more than interesting to see it with this top-of-the-line flagship.



The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, promises the perfect middle ground for the average user, who wants Ultra-level power and features, along with a much lighter and more compact form factor. Because let's face it: the S Pen slot will add a very noticeable difference in girth and weight to the top model.



As for the S22 batteries, they are known to be getting significant downgrades in terms of capacity—a fact which has left us questioning whether it will be truly compensated by the boost in more efficient and less power-hungry new chipset. According to reliable sources, the three models are expected to feature 3,700 mAh, 4,500 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively.



