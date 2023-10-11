Almost £300 off the Galaxy S22 right now: Samsung fans in the UK can get the party started

Save big on the Galaxy S22 and enjoy that Dynamic AMOLED display

The Galaxy S22 may be “born” in 2022, but hey – that’s just a year and a half, so enough with the inappropriate age labels. It’s not old by any means, quite the contrary. Our reviewer has revisited it again and – spoiler alert – it’s absolutely proper and adequate for 2023. So, get one now at Amazon UK for almost £300 less and enjoy 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.