Almost £300 off the Galaxy S22 right now: Samsung fans in the UK can get the party started

The Galaxy S24 is rapidly approaching its premiere (it should debut in early 2024), but let’s all take a deep breath and take a step back. The latest and greatest is indeed wicked (as they say in the UK), but we’ve got to resist succumbing to the GAS (gear acquisition syndrome) and realize that phones made prior to 2024 and 2023 are also great. That’s why we need to take a step back – no, not to the Galaxy S23, but even further, back to the Galaxy S22.

Here it is, almost £300 off its regular price:

Save big on the Galaxy S22 and enjoy that Dynamic AMOLED display

The Galaxy S22 may be “born” in 2022, but hey – that’s just a year and a half, so enough with the inappropriate age labels. It’s not old by any means, quite the contrary. Our reviewer has revisited it again and – spoiler alert – it’s absolutely proper and adequate for 2023. So, get one now at Amazon UK for almost £300 less and enjoy 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
£294 off (38%)
£475
£769
Buy at Amazon

This jewel of a phone has another skin, too: enjoy the Galaxy S22 in green

Black (see the picture above) is very practical and stylish, but sometimes just doesn’t cut it. That’s why we’ve included a Green variant of the Galaxy S22, too. On the inside, it’s exactly the same (don’t expect green chips in there), just in a different “skin”. Like its darker “brother”, the green Galaxy S22 offers the same 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
£294 off (38%)
£475
£769
Buy at Amazon


This 38% discount is indeed wicked, and the device is unlocked for all carriers.

Realistically speaking, an offer this juicy needs no further explanations and details mentioned, but for those of you who are too deep into 2024, let’s have your Galaxy S22 memories refreshed.

If there’s anyone who wants to give the good ol’ iPhone a little bit of rest and try something new, your eyes and brain won’t have to adapt that much, as the 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (great colors!) on the Galaxy S22 offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio – the same as iPhones do.

The resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels (up to 120 Hz refresh rate), not quite as high as some other (namely, the S22 Ultra) phones go, but keep in mind that we’re not talking about a gargantuan display here. The S22's screen density amounts to 422 pixels per inch – as sharp as Jamie Oliver’s knives.

In the US, the Galaxy S22 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the UK and Europe are getting a Samsung-made Exynos 2200 processor – both snappy and perfect for everyday use.

The Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery, which is a 5% downgrade from the 4,000mAh battery used on the S21. So, if you’re a hardcore mobile gamer, maybe that won’t be enough, but typical everyday users should be satisfied.

