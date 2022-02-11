The Galaxy S22 Ultra is $100 off at Amazon right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

















All four colors in which the S22 Ultra comes in are discounted right now. That is, Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. For the record, Samsung does technically manufacture the flagship in four other colors—Graphite, Red, and Sky Blue—but those are only available on Samsung's own website.

Samsung does offer its own pre-order perks as well, namely a free silicone cover with a fashion strap. Those accessories aren't exactly worth $100, though, so we'll have to give that one to Amazon.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was released along with the rest of the series on Wednesday, and the mobile tech world is still abuzz with the first Galaxy S-series flagship that essentially merges the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series together into one ultra-powerful & productivity tool, which is something Samsung has long been meaning to do.

Apart from its very Note-like square shape that sets it apart from its siblings, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with its very own S pen, not to speak of the other hardware improvements you'd expect from a top-of-the-line flagship. Unfortunately, it's only the Ultra model that is enjoying this significant discount right now, as it is the most expensive model. And it's only the 256 GB and the 512 GB variants of the S22 Ultra; the 128 GB model didn't get as lucky, either.









The Galaxy S22 series are up for pre-order at plenty of online stores and retailers, but it's not everywhere that you can get a great discount or bundle deal along with your purchase. Amazon, however, is offering a whole $100 off the shiny new flagship today, for a limited time. There are no guarantees that the deal will still be up tomorrow—so if you want in, it's best to do so soon.