Samsung

Americans are privileged to get the best Galaxy S22 Ultra price, others pay $500 more

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.


While the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deals can drop its price by a grand if you stack up the preorder bonuses and trade-in offers here in the U.S., but the rest of the world isn't so lucky. Here, an S22 Ultra start at $1199, still a good chunk of change if you don't have anything to trade or if the preorder bonuses have expired as they will on February 25 when the phone is launched.

In most every other country around the globe, though, save for Samsung's home turf of South Korea, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is way more expensive, to the tune of $1700+ equivalent in places like Hungary.

Jun Saito from Nukeni has gone through the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra prices in 45 countries, adjusting for taxes where needed, and has come up with the following pricing for the most popular, 256GB model, ranked from best to worst:

  • United States US$1,199.99
  • South Korea US$1,215.32
  • Thailand US$1,219.42
  • Malaysia US$1,313.51
  • Indonesia US$1,329.93
  • United States US$1,337.99
  • Canada US$1,366.96
  • Singapore US$1,384.40
  • United Arab Emirates US$1,388.05
  • New Zealand US$1,402.76
  • Jordan US$1,407.04
  • Saudi Arabia US$1,412.39
  • Philippines US$1,423.89
  • Switzerland US$1,426.72
  • Australia US$1,435.48
  • Morocco US$1,445.74
  • Canada US$1,497.15
  • Ukraine US$1,500.25
  • Estonia US$1,539.29
  • Luxembourg US$1,540.69
  • Germany US$1,540.69
  • Slovakia US$1,540.69
  • Netherlands US$1,540.69
  • Belgium US$1,540.69
  • Austria US$1,540.69
  • Romania US$1,546.95
  • Lithuania US$1,552.11
  • Spain US$1,552.11
  • Latvia US$1,552.11
  • France US$1,552.11
  • Italy US$1,574.96
  • Portugal US$1,575.98
  • Kazakhstan US$1,593.22
  • Ireland US$1,597.80
  • Greece US$1,597.80
  • Finland US$1,598.94
  • China US$1,602.73
  • Czechia US$1,618.37
  • Poland US$1,625.01
  • Egypt US$1,630.72
  • Denmark US$1,642.03
  • Norway US$1,642.75
  • Sweden US$1,644.54
  • Russia US$1,672.24
  • Myanmar US$1,685.44
  • United Kingdom US$1,690.27
  • Hungary US$1,715.05

You see two United States prices, as they have been adjusted to reflect the lowest and highest tax rate tags. Also, the $1199.99 starting price with the lowest tax rate is the same as the one for the 128GB model simply because Samsung now offers a free storage upgrade, a bonus that will most likely be retracted once the preorder period is over.

As you can see, the UK and Scandinavian countries have it the worst, as does Russia or Myanmar, but nothing beats the sad record of the Hungarian Galaxy S22 Ultra aficionados who will be forced to pay north of $1700 in local currency for something that Americans can get their hands on for $1200 before all the free gifts and preorder bonuses are taken into account. Sad, but that's the nature of import duties around the globe. 

We'd be curious to compare with the Brasilian Galaxy S22 Ultra when its preorders are up, as the country usually has the the highest phone prices in the world, regardless of whether it's an iPhone or a Galaxy.

