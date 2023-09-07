Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Unmissable Amazon deal turns the awesome Galaxy S22 256GB into a real bargain; don't waste time and save on one now

Samsung Deals
The Galaxy S23 may be among Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S phones, but the 256GB Galaxy S22 in Green is currently the better bargain. At the moment, Amazon has a very generous deal on this exact model, offering this incredible phone with an awesome 26% discount. This means you will save $225 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now while it's available.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S22 still offers high-end performance and can run heavy apps and games without any hiccups. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 sports a 50MP main shooter and a 10MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively. The cameras take gorgeous pictures, which means you will capture all of your favorite moments in great quality.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S22 comes with a rather small 3,700mAh power cell, which, however, can easily get you through the whole day without the need to recharge. In addition to that, the phone supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging on board.

Being an older Galaxy S smartphone, the Galaxy S22 is often neglected. However, the phone still packs a lot of firepower, takes beautiful photos, and offers good battery life. Also, the fact that it can be yours for $225 less makes the Galaxy S22 an unmissable deal. This is why we strongly suggest you stop wasting any more time and just tap the deal button in this article and purchase a Green-colored Galaxy S22 256GB at a discount while you can. And if green is not your color, you can always get a case in the color you prefer.

