Samsung Android 5G

Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel
Yesterday we showed you images of the outside and the inside of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's rear plate. This will be a lower-priced version of the Galaxy S21 just as the Galaxy S20 FE was a lower-priced version of...the Galaxy S20. Yeah, you got it. As we previously pointed out, Samsung is going to need to do some heavy pruning in order to get the price of the phone knocked down below the $699 that the Galaxy S20 FE was priced at.

You might recall that back in September, a Samsung official said that the phone might be canceled, which now seems not to be the direction that the company has taken. With the phone rumored to be unveiled on January 11th, LetsGo Digital today shared a "hands on" video of the Galaxy S21 FE with a mock-up of the rear panel obtained by Concepts Creator.

The mock-up used in the video looks just like the aforementioned images of the Galaxy S21 FE's rear plate that we passed along on Tuesday. The "body" of the phone is actually the Galaxy S10+ which carries a 6.4-inch display which is the same size screen that the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport.

According to LetsGo Digital, there could be five different color variations for the device: gray, white, light purple, light green, and possibly blue. Gray is the color used on the mock-up. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (1080p+) and a 120Hz refresh rate. That means that the display will update 120 times per second.



The 5nm Snapdragon 888 is believed to be under the hood, although a version running on the Exynos 2100 chipset will exist in Europe. We could see memory options of 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of storage respectively. Other features include an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, a 4370mAh battery, and 25W fast charging (although the charger will not come with the device).

Even though the phone won't be released until next year, it will come out of the box with Android 11 and One UI 3 pre-installed. A plastic rear panel will be found on the back of the device and it will greet the light of day about one month before the Galaxy S 22 flagship series.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

