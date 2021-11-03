Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel

Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel0
Yesterday we showed you images of the outside and the inside of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's rear plate. This will be a lower-priced version of the Galaxy S21 just as the Galaxy S20 FE was a lower-priced version of...the Galaxy S20. Yeah, you got it. As we previously pointed out, Samsung is going to need to do some heavy pruning in order to get the price of the phone knocked down below the $699 that the Galaxy S20 FE was priced at.
The mock-up used in the video looks just like the aforementioned images of the Galaxy S21 FE's rear plate that we passed along on Tuesday. The "body" of the phone is actually the Galaxy S10+ which carries a 6.4-inch display which is the same size screen that the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport.
The 5nm Snapdragon 888 is believed to be under the hood, although a version running on the Exynos 2100 chipset will exist in Europe. We could see memory options of 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of storage respectively. Other features include an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, a 4370mAh battery, and 25W fast charging (although the charger will not come with the device).