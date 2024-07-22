PSA: Galaxy Ring works with most Android phones, but there's a catch

Galaxy Ring

The confusion about whether theworks outside the Galaxy ecosystem started with Samsung's original press release during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, which said the smart ring was only compatible with "e."However, the details have since been updated, and now it is clear that thesupports anyrunning Android 11 or higher, as long as it has at least 1.5GB of RAM.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices. This is untrue. All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI

Screenshots showing the official press release before and after the compatibility update. | Image credit – Samsung





Energy Score : This Galaxy AI feature helps you understand how your health impacts your day-to-day life. It gives you personalized recommendations based on your current physical state.

Galaxy AI health tips : Wellness tips tailored to your specific data and personal interests, thanks to Galaxy AI’s smart analysis.

Find My Ring : Lost your ring? Use your Galaxy smartphone’s Find My Ring feature in Samsung Find to track it down.

Gesture controls : The Double Pinch feature lets you control your phone’s alarm or snap the perfect selfie with simple finger gestures, even if your phone is out of reach.

After all, it is great to see that thecan be used with otherand I think this move makes Samsung more competitive in the smart ring market. However, just like with other Samsung wearables, if you pair thewith a non-Samsung, you might miss out on some features, such as:However, you will still have access to key functions such as step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, wellness tips, and automatic workout detection.Theis available in nine different sizes and three sleek finishes:Samsung promises up to seven days of battery life with regular use. Priced at $399, it comes with no subscription fee. Keep in mind that the final price might vary based on the size and finish you choose.