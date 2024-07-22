PSA: Galaxy Ring works with most Android phones, but there's a catch
Samsung recently launched its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which is now available for pre-order and will hit stores on July 24. Initially, it was thought that the Galaxy Ring would only work with Galaxy phones, but it turns out that is not the case.
YouTuber M. Brandon Lee posted a video on X showing the Galaxy Ring in action on a Nothing Phone (2). To get it working on a non-Samsung phone, you will need to download the Galaxy Wearable app or Samsung Health and sign in with a Samsung account.
The confusion about whether the Galaxy Ring works outside the Galaxy ecosystem started with Samsung's original press release during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, which said the smart ring was only compatible with "Galaxy smartphones with Android 11.0 or above."
However, you will still have access to key functions such as step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, wellness tips, and automatic workout detection.
Samsung promises up to seven days of battery life with regular use. Priced at $399, it comes with no subscription fee. Keep in mind that the final price might vary based on the size and finish you choose.
The Galaxy Ring can work with non-Samsung Android phones, but you'll miss out on some features
There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 21, 2024
This is untrue.
All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI
However, the details have since been updated, and now it is clear that the Galaxy Ring supports any Android phone running Android 11 or higher, as long as it has at least 1.5GB of RAM.
Screenshots showing the official press release before and after the compatibility update. | Image credit – Samsung
After all, it is great to see that the Galaxy Ring can be used with other Android phones and I think this move makes Samsung more competitive in the smart ring market. However, just like with other Samsung wearables, if you pair the Galaxy Ring with a non-Samsung Android phone, you might miss out on some features, such as:
- Energy Score: This Galaxy AI feature helps you understand how your health impacts your day-to-day life. It gives you personalized recommendations based on your current physical state.
- Galaxy AI health tips: Wellness tips tailored to your specific data and personal interests, thanks to Galaxy AI’s smart analysis.
- Find My Ring: Lost your ring? Use your Galaxy smartphone’s Find My Ring feature in Samsung Find to track it down.
- Gesture controls: The Double Pinch feature lets you control your phone’s alarm or snap the perfect selfie with simple finger gestures, even if your phone is out of reach.
The Galaxy Ring is available in nine different sizes and three sleek finishes:
- Titanium Black
- Titanium Silver
- Titanium Gold
