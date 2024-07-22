Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

PSA: Galaxy Ring works with most Android phones, but there's a catch

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Ring is not just for Samsung fans, as it works with other Android phones, too
Samsung recently launched its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which is now available for pre-order and will hit stores on July 24. Initially, it was thought that the Galaxy Ring would only work with Galaxy phones, but it turns out that is not the case.

The Galaxy Ring can work with non-Samsung Android phones, but you'll miss out on some features


YouTuber M. Brandon Lee posted a video on X showing the Galaxy Ring in action on a Nothing Phone (2). To get it working on a non-Samsung phone, you will need to download the Galaxy Wearable app or Samsung Health and sign in with a Samsung account.



The confusion about whether the Galaxy Ring works outside the Galaxy ecosystem started with Samsung's original press release during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, which said the smart ring was only compatible with "Galaxy smartphones with Android 11.0 or above."

However, the details have since been updated, and now it is clear that the Galaxy Ring supports any Android phone running Android 11 or higher, as long as it has at least 1.5GB of RAM.

Screenshots showing the official press release before and after the compatibility update. | Image credit – Samsung

After all, it is great to see that the Galaxy Ring can be used with other Android phones and I think this move makes Samsung more competitive in the smart ring market. However, just like with other Samsung wearables, if you pair the Galaxy Ring with a non-Samsung Android phone, you might miss out on some features, such as:

  • Energy Score: This Galaxy AI feature helps you understand how your health impacts your day-to-day life. It gives you personalized recommendations based on your current physical state.
  • Galaxy AI health tips: Wellness tips tailored to your specific data and personal interests, thanks to Galaxy AI’s smart analysis.
  • Find My Ring: Lost your ring? Use your Galaxy smartphone’s Find My Ring feature in Samsung Find to track it down.
  • Gesture controls: The Double Pinch feature lets you control your phone’s alarm or snap the perfect selfie with simple finger gestures, even if your phone is out of reach.

However, you will still have access to key functions such as step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, wellness tips, and automatic workout detection.

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy Ring is available in nine different sizes and three sleek finishes:

  • Titanium Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Titanium Gold

Samsung promises up to seven days of battery life with regular use. Priced at $399, it comes with no subscription fee. Keep in mind that the final price might vary based on the size and finish you choose.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: save up to $350 with trade-in + Gift

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is here! You can pre-order the wearable at up to $350 with eligible trade-ins. The pre-order campaign at Samsung also gives you a FREE band (worth $79.99). Exclusive $50 Samsung credit available.
$350 off (54%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$649 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7: save up to $250 with trade-in

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 7 and save up to $250 with enhanced Samsung trade-in credit. You'll also get a FREE band with purchase (worth $69.99).
$250 off (83%) Trade-in Gift
$49 99
$299 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Ring: pre-order at Samsung

The incredible and ultra-innovative Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-order at Samsung. The wearable arrives at its standard price, but you can order a free Free Sizing Kit.
$399
Pre-order at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless