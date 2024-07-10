This is the Galaxy foldable that won't debut at the Unpacked event today
Wow, that was fast: a wild rumor was debunked even before making headlines!
Apparently, a bold claim was made on social media that a possible collaboration between Samsung and LVMH – don't worry if the LVMH abbreviation feels unfamiliar. I'm certain you've heard about the luxury conglomerate's iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, Tiffany, Dior, Loro Piana, and many others.
However, such a possibility was almost immediately repudiated and we won't get to see a limited edition foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a Louis Vuitton twist. It was said that this collaboration would be in honor of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Coincidence or not, it's also Paris that hosts Samsung's July 10 event: the grand Summer edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung has officially refuted rumors about launching the alleged special edition device in collaboration with LVMH at the Unpacked event. A company representative confirmed to The Korea Herald that Samsung is not collaborating with any partner on an "Olympic phone" and declined to comment further on the possibility of an Olympic-themed phone. "But the official declined to further elaborate on the possible launch of an Olympic-themed special edition phone", the report reads.
Samsung often collaborates with luxury brands on themed phones, such as the Thom Browne Editions of the Galaxy Z foldables.
Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch and what to expect?
This time around, the Unpacked event is all about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones and other hot new gadgets, including the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung is set to unveil its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the upcoming event. With reservations already open, these models are expected to be the highlight of the show.
Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Galaxy ecosystem will also see the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy Watch 7. This lineup is anticipated to include not only the standard smartwatch but also a premium titanium Galaxy Watch Ultra. There might even be a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic making an appearance.
New Galaxy Buds
The third-generation Galaxy Buds are expected to debut as well. Samsung is likely to bring significant design changes to the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, possibly incorporating stems similar to Apple’s AirPods.
The First-Ever Galaxy Ring
In addition, Samsung is gearing up to launch its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. Although it has been teased before, the Unpacked event in July is expected to fully unveil its specifications and features.
New AI Features and Updates
Samsung will also discuss new AI features specifically designed for foldable devices. These enhancements are expected to provide a unique user experience tailored to the foldable form factor. Additionally, updates and new features for Samsung's software and services, such as Bixby, Samsung Health, SmartThings, and other apps, are likely to be revealed.
