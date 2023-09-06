Samsung announces this year's limited Thom Browne edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Watch6

Samsung and the acclaimed designer, Thom Browne, have unveiled their latest collaboration — the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition. This exclusive release brings together cutting-edge technology and iconic design elements, setting a new standard for sophistication and style.





This follows Samsung's long-standing tradition of partnering with New York-based fashion guru Thom Browne for their Galaxy Z series of foldable and flip phones since the days of the Z Fold 2. This collaboration three years ago marked the beginning of a trend that melded world-class fashion with Samsung hardware.





The inspiration behind this year's limited edition smartphone hails from the luxuriousness of black-tie events. The device itself is not just a piece of technology; it's a work of art. Constructed with black pebble leather and intricately designed details, it showcases Thom Browne's unmistakable style. The iconic red, white, and blue stripes synonymous with Thom Browne are fully shown on the device's exterior, while the back glass features a tactile fabric texture. A black frame with gold accents and gold rings encircling the camera lenses adds an extra layer of luxury.







The attention to detail doesn't stop at the device itself, though, and it extends to the packaging. Unboxing this edition should be quite the experience with the iconic Thom Browne high-end briefcase. The packaging is designed in such a way that it's not merely for aesthetics but also for long-term use as a collector's item.







The Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition comes with two exclusive leather pouch cases and a specially crafted S Pen. These accessories aren't just ornamental; they play a significant role in enhancing both the style and functionality of the device.



As part of this partnership, the Galaxy Watch6 also gets the Thom Browne treatment. With its gold-tone body, unique watch face, and Thom Browne logo engraved on the side, this timepiece screams sophistication. The red, white, and blue colors extend to the buckle and two leather straps, creating a cohesive and elegant look. Even accessories like the 25W travel adapter, coin-style watch charger, and USB-C to USB-C cable bear Thom Browne's signature influence.









The Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition and the Galaxy Watch6 Thom Browne Edition will both be available in limited quantities starting on September 12, 2023, in select markets, including Korea. Enthusiasts can purchase these exclusive items through Samsung's website, although price on these exclusive edition items has yet to be revealed.




