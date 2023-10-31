Amazon UK trims 41% off the affordable Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's price, making it a true bang for your buck

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Save $179! Get the Galaxy M53 from Amazon UK and save $179 in the process. The phone has decent performance, and it's a great choice for someone on a budget. $179 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

Being a pocket-friendly handset, the Galaxy M53 5G may not have the power of a rocket, but its MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 8GB of RAM deliver good enough performance for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web. In addition to that, the phone has a slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space in case you find the 128GB the phone comes with insufficient.Now, since cameras are probably the most important thing in a phone these days, we should mention that the phone comes with a 108 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 30fps. As for the pictures, they are good-looking but also nothing to write home about.As for battery life, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a big and pretty standard 5,000mAh power cell that should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups, even with more heavy usage.While the Galaxy M53 5G doesn't excel in any specific aspect, it's a pretty decent phone, which can now be yours for less. So, if you are in the market for a pocket-friendly phone and don't need a lot of firepower or a handset with incredible cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G is a pretty nice choice, given its current price tag. However, be sure to act fast since you never know how long the offer will still last.