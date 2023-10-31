Amazon UK trims 41% off the affordable Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's price, making it a true bang for your buck
We have incredible news for everyone in the market for a new budget phone who also happens to live in the UK. At this very moment, Amazon UK has an amazing sale on the affordable Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, offering this nice budget-friendly phone for 41% off its price. This means you can now get one of these for £179 less if you stop dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this deal right now.
Being a pocket-friendly handset, the Galaxy M53 5G may not have the power of a rocket, but its MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 8GB of RAM deliver good enough performance for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web. In addition to that, the phone has a slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space in case you find the 128GB the phone comes with insufficient.
Now, since cameras are probably the most important thing in a phone these days, we should mention that the phone comes with a 108 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 30fps. As for the pictures, they are good-looking but also nothing to write home about.
While the Galaxy M53 5G doesn't excel in any specific aspect, it's a pretty decent phone, which can now be yours for less. So, if you are in the market for a pocket-friendly phone and don't need a lot of firepower or a handset with incredible cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G is a pretty nice choice, given its current price tag. However, be sure to act fast since you never know how long the offer will still last.
As for battery life, the Galaxy M53 5G sports a big and pretty standard 5,000mAh power cell that should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups, even with more heavy usage.
